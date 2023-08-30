UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest

UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list

2
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?

3
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

4
Logo of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Discounted Jaguars season tickets coming to Student Union

5
Student Government banner

OPINION: The Interfaith Space’s removal is a step backwards for SG

The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
Men’s Soccer puts on goalkeeping showcase, ties with Charleston in season home opener
The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is “likely to become a major hurricane soon”

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
August 29, 2023

Forecast by the National Hurricane Center in Miami to reach the Big Bend of Florida as a major hurricane Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia reached Category 2 status earlier tonight as its outer bands sent sweeping waves of rain across Florida.

Maximum sustained winds from the system have increased to 105 mph, according to the NHC’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft, with even higher gusts. Once making landfall, it is forecast to turn toward the northeast and east-northeast, moving near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday, where tropical storm watches are already being put in effect for some areas.

Though Idalia must cross over Florida to reach the East Coast, the NHC 8 p.m. alert warned that it is “likely to still be a hurricane” when it moves across southern Georgia.

“Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 ft above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between Aucilla River and Yankeetown, Florida,” the NHC advised in its 5 p.m. Tuesday key messages.

5pm+key+messages
Gallery2 Photos
The National Hurricane Center's key messages for Hurricane Idalia as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Battening down the hatches

The University of North Florida is completely closed the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday, except for residential students living on campus. Shuttles and dining services will also be completely closed on Wednesday unless the university communicates otherwise, UNF said during an alert Tuesday afternoon.

IMG_1876
Gallery4 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Zip ties were used to hold tarping to the bottom of fences around UNF's campus core ahead of Hurricane Idalia's arrival on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The fence posts were drilled into the ground earlier in the summer.

Much of the core of campus and around the Fine Arts Center has been undergoing construction in recent weeks. Materials still outside were seen zip-tied to fences that were drilled into the concrete, and bigger materials were strapped down to the ground. University Police Department barricades were stashed inside the Fine Arts Center and campus was quiet Tuesday afternoon.

“Residential students should be mindful of their personal safety and are advised to avoid any outdoor activity tomorrow,” the university said in today’s alert.

The university expects to return to normal operations on Thursday but is continuing to monitor Idalia. UNF will update the campus community on Wednesday with any updates or changes, they said.

Watches and warnings in effect

As of the 8 p.m. advisory from the NHC, the following watches and warnings are in effect. Note that these will change as the hurricane progresses. Stay updated with current watches and warnings here.

  • A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.
  • A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.
  • A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dry Tortugas Florida, Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key, West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach and Sebastian Inlet Florida to Surf City North Carolina.
  • A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour, Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina, Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina, Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina.
  • A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to Edisto Beach South Carolina.
  • A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge, North of Surf City North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border and Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

For more information about Hurricane Idalia, visit here.

Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates about the storm and its impacts on Jacksonville and UNF. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Weather
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)
Idalia becomes Category 1, expected to be Category 3 before landfall
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia
A screenshot of the EPAs Fire and Smoke air quality map as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Canada wildfire smoke stretches low across U.S., far as North Florida
An excavator and police truck were called out to remove the tree. Photo by Nathan Turoff
UNF crews begin cleanup after Tropical Storm Nicole
Storm surge watches and warnings in effect as of the 10 a.m. advisory (National Hurricane Center)
'Strong winds' and 'dangerous storm surge': Tropical Storm Nicole weakens after overnight landfall
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist, most recently placing second in the Society of Professional Journalist's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest