Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road

STATESBORO, G.A- The University of North Florida men’s soccer program traveled to Statesboro on Friday evening to take on the Georgia Southern University Eagles, with the Ospreys coming home with the win 2-1.

Things started off as a stalemate early in the first half, with neither team giving up an inch as only two shots were attempted, one from each team, during the first 23 minutes of the contest.

That all changed quickly, however, as Georgia Southern’s Manuel Prieto managed to score the first goal of the game with 20 minutes and 84 seconds remaining in the period.

But the Ospreys proved to be very good at capitalizing on opportunities, as the Hungary native Bendeguz Burka was able to score off of a penalty kick in the final 12 minutes of the period, leading to a 1-1 score at halftime.

That score remained throughout a majority of the second half, as both teams boasted strong goalkeepers with North Florida’s Chema Preciado boasting three saves in the period. Georgia Southern’s Nate Martinez had a save of his own as well.

However, within the final 15 minutes of the game, junior forward Joaquin Acuna was able to seal the game winner thanks to an assist by Nick Kishchenko, leading to the 2-1 final score and the Ospreys walking away with their second victory of the season.

In a statement released to UNF Athletics, head coach Derek Marinatos spoke about the pride he has for his team for coming back and securing the win.

“Proud of the guys for a tough-fought game against a physical, well-organized Georgia Southern team.” Marinatos said “All the credit to the team for coming back after conceding a goal. Time to recover and prepare for FAU on Monday night at home.

As Marinatos stated, the Ospreys will be returning home to Hodges Stadium on Monday evening as they are set to face off against the Florida Atlantic University Owls at 6 p.m. North Florida will then remain at home on Saturday as they’re set to play the Stetson University Hatters at 7 p.m.

More information on the team as well as all things North Florida sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

