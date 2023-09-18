UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
September 18, 2023

Taking its first step toward being a Top 100 Public University, the University of North Florida improved in its rankings by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 edition. This is the university’s fifth consecutive year on the list.

This year, UNF was No. 129 among the top public universities—three spots higher than last year’s rankings—and No. 236 among top national universities.

In terms of more specific rankings, the university also tied at No. 121 for the best undergraduate engineering programs, No. 228 in nursing and No. 84 in top performers in social mobility while also being newly ranked in their psychology and economics programs.

Ranked national universities are seen as the best in the country for a wide variety of undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degree programs. These rankings are picked by deans and senior faculty at some of the top peer institutions in the country.

In response to the recently improved ranking, UNF President Moez Limayem praised the effort put in by the university and it’s staff while also emphasizing his goal for a top 100 ranking in the future.

“Our dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the success of all our students, and I am pleased to see UNF’s reputation growing on a national level,” Limayem said. “Our renewed Strategic Plan outlines our ambitious aspiration to grow to a Top 100 Public University in these rankings, which will ultimately be a reflection of our work to improve opportunities and outcomes for students.” 

This improvement is another step forward in the new strategic plan approved by the Board of Trustees this summer, which includes the ambitious aspiration of a 25,000-student enrollment number by the year 2028, while also hitting a $50 million fundraising goal by that same year. 

Since the plan was approved four months ago, UNF has also ranked in the top 15 in the Princeton Review for the best colleges in the south for the 15th consecutive year.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is entering his second year as a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

