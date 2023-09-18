UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings

Taking its first step toward being a Top 100 Public University, the University of North Florida improved in its rankings by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 edition. This is the university’s fifth consecutive year on the list.

This year, UNF was No. 129 among the top public universities—three spots higher than last year’s rankings—and No. 236 among top national universities.

In terms of more specific rankings, the university also tied at No. 121 for the best undergraduate engineering programs, No. 228 in nursing and No. 84 in top performers in social mobility while also being newly ranked in their psychology and economics programs.

Ranked national universities are seen as the best in the country for a wide variety of undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degree programs. These rankings are picked by deans and senior faculty at some of the top peer institutions in the country.

In response to the recently improved ranking, UNF President Moez Limayem praised the effort put in by the university and it’s staff while also emphasizing his goal for a top 100 ranking in the future.

“Our dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the success of all our students, and I am pleased to see UNF’s reputation growing on a national level,” Limayem said. “Our renewed Strategic Plan outlines our ambitious aspiration to grow to a Top 100 Public University in these rankings, which will ultimately be a reflection of our work to improve opportunities and outcomes for students.”

This improvement is another step forward in the new strategic plan approved by the Board of Trustees this summer, which includes the ambitious aspiration of a 25,000-student enrollment number by the year 2028, while also hitting a $50 million fundraising goal by that same year.

Since the plan was approved four months ago, UNF has also ranked in the top 15 in the Princeton Review for the best colleges in the south for the 15th consecutive year.

