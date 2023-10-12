UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

4
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

5
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
Senators in the SG Senate Chambers
Shannon Glover #5 up to bat against Bucknell at UNF Softball Complex on March 16, 2022 iin Jacksonville, Florida.
UNF logo.
Members of the Jewish community wore the Israel flag on their shoulders at Monday night’s vigil. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad of UNF)

Softball and baseball announce fall schedules with quality teams

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
October 12, 2023

The baseball and softball teams at the University of North Florida are wrapping up their fall practices and it will soon be time for them to begin real competition. Both stickball teams will play a number of exhibition games in the next couple months. 

The Osprey softball team will play a total of eight games this fall with two of the matchups in a doubleheader style and four contests that are 10-innings in length. Teams that North Florida will be playing include lower-division schools such as St. Johns River State College, College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College. 

There are still some notable matchups during this fall schedule, however. The Ospreys will host the University of Central Florida on Oct. 22 at the UNF Softball Complex. Then, for their final game of the fall, the team will travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State University on Nov. 10.

Central Florida and Florida State both made the NCAA Softball Tournament last season, hopefully giving the Ospreys enough experience against high-caliber teams before they begin the official season next spring. 

The baseball team’s fall slate is much more condensed. The Ospreys will play two games this fall under new head coach Joe Mercadante, with both contests taking place at Harmon Stadium. North Florida will host Charleston Southern on Oct. 21 and Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 11. 

This fall stretch will be the first time fans will see head coach Joe Mercadante in action for UNF (Riley Platt)

Admission to all exhibition games is free. Regular season schedules for both teams have yet to be introduced. Full exhibition schedules for both programs can be found on the UNF Athletics Website. 

More information on North Florida softball and baseball can be found here. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo by Keri Weiland
The Sports Editor’s guide to NFL Fantasy Football
(Graphic by Spinnaker)
MLB postseason predictions from a sports reporter
Illustration of a ticket (Graphic created by Spinnaker)
Men’s basketball non-conference tickets now on sale, flex plans introduced
Men’s soccer left winless in five consecutive games
Men’s soccer left winless in five consecutive games
A deep dive into the past month of Osprey sports
A deep dive into the past month of Osprey sports
Women’s soccer improved to 7-0-0 with a road win against JU on Saturday night.
Women’s soccer falters, shutout by EKU to start lengthy road trip
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest