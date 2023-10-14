UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

4
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

5
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Senators met for their regular meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
Senators in the SG Senate Chambers
Shannon Glover #5 up to bat against Bucknell at UNF Softball Complex on March 16, 2022 iin Jacksonville, Florida.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

Carter Mudgett
October 14, 2023

Supporters of Palestine have participated in marches and rallies across the U.S. this week, and Jacksonville was no exception. Well over 100 people gathered on the corner of Brightman Blvd. and Town Center Parkway, by the Publix, Saturday afternoon. 

Holding megaphones, homemade signs, banners and Palestine’s flag, they chanted until their voices ran hoarse and then chanted more. Activists led calls for the U.S. government to end its support of Israel and the violence overseas. 

Two days after Hamas attacked Israel, the leaders of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. released a joint statement that expressed their “steadfast and united support” of Israel. Similar messages of support have come from institutions across the country.

Jacksonville residents and activists chanted with passion and many passing cars honked their horns and waved their hands out windows in apparent support. Here’s what Spinnaker saw:

IMG_2904
Gallery8 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Protesters first stood on the intersection's corner, yelling a variety of chants toward those passing on the nearby road.
IMG_3012
Gallery9 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gallery
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel
Player running with ball.
Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice
Lawrence signs autograph for child
Gallery: Jaguars training camp showcases new facility, exciting storylines
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Outfielder Peyton Burdick #6 hitting a ball from a Nashville Sounds pitcher on April 19th, 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville Florida.
Through the eyes of a photographer: April
Beatrice (played by Christine Casey).
Behind the words of UNF Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” adaptation
Limayem smiles on the podium during his speech.
“Thank you”: Limayem officially inaugurated as UNF’s seventh president
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest