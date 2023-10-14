Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

Supporters of Palestine have participated in marches and rallies across the U.S. this week, and Jacksonville was no exception. Well over 100 people gathered on the corner of Brightman Blvd. and Town Center Parkway, by the Publix, Saturday afternoon.

Holding megaphones, homemade signs, banners and Palestine’s flag, they chanted until their voices ran hoarse and then chanted more. Activists led calls for the U.S. government to end its support of Israel and the violence overseas.

Two days after Hamas attacked Israel, the leaders of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. released a joint statement that expressed their “steadfast and united support” of Israel. Similar messages of support have come from institutions across the country.

Jacksonville residents and activists chanted with passion and many passing cars honked their horns and waved their hands out windows in apparent support. Here’s what Spinnaker saw:

