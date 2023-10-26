UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

"Encanto," a spoiler-filled movie review

Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
The outside of UNFs Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)
UNF logo.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

Carter Mudgett, Jeanne Gilbert, Rachel Bacchus, and Collin Frye
October 26, 2023

Coinciding with similar protests across the country, a few dozen students at the University of North Florida held a walkout Wednesday to demonstrate their support of Palestine. A small group of counter-protesters was also there, standing on the sidewalk close by, to show support for Israel and Jewish students.

Organized by UNF’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, the pro-Palestine group marched from the northern end of campus to the Green. They yelled chants, touted various homemade “Free Palestine” signs and listened to speakers. 

The opposing group stood on the sidewalk, further back from the protest, holding signs of their own.

Palestine+Protest-68
Gallery5 Photos
Collin Frye
Counter protesters, some of them involved in Jewish Ospreys, showed up to the Green to support Israel where other students had walked out in support of Palestine.

Pro-Palestine speakers discussed everything from apartheid in history to America’s support of Israel. One said that Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters learned from the Israeli government about policing strategies which contributed to, in their eyes, over-policing here.  

Recently, Sheriff Waters traveled to Israel to learn from their law enforcement how to combat antisemitic hate crimes, Action News Jax reported

Though there was no physical altercation between the two groups, the pro-Israel group would occasionally start a chant, but pro-Palestine students drowned them out. 

One of the pro-Palestine speakers told the crowd, “Judaism is not the problem, Zionism is. It’s rooted in white supremacy.” A student with the pro-Israel group told Spinnaker, “Did you hear the part where they said Judaism is white supremacy?” 

Click through the photos below to see more scenes from the protest. 

Palestine+Protest-7
Gallery7 Photos
Collin Frye
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Students and local activists gathered in Peace Plaza at the center of UNFs campus before beginning their march.
“Take Back the Night” returns to the UNF campus
The sukkah faces out toward the water at Ogier Gardens.
Connecting with nature during harvest festival, Jewish Student Union opens sukkah at UNF Ogier Gardens
Photo courtesy of 86 Hope.
Banjos and beater kids, an interview with 86 Hope
A graphic of a bike and a lock.
How to keep your bike from being stolen
More in Gallery
After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.
Student Government unveils renovated Boathouse in grand reopening
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel
Player running with ball.
Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice
Lawrence signs autograph for child
Gallery: Jaguars training camp showcases new facility, exciting storylines
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Outfielder Peyton Burdick #6 hitting a ball from a Nashville Sounds pitcher on April 19th, 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville Florida.
Through the eyes of a photographer: April
Beatrice (played by Christine Casey).
Behind the words of UNF Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” adaptation
More in Latest
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation
The outside of UNFs Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)
Gym and rock wall to close for renovations next month, university says
UNF logo.
‘Under new leadership’: UNF announces new associate of MedNexus
AP/Gary McCullough.
The Jaguars retook first place in the AFC South, but can they keep their lead?
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: The disingenuous presentation of the proposed Title VIII changes
About the Contributors
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.
Jeanne Gilbert, News Editor
Jeanne Gilbert is a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer and now serves as the news editor. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.
Rachel Bacchus, Photographer
Rachel Bacchus is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She primarily does sports photography and political journalism. Rachel is currently a volunteer reporter and photographer for Spinnaker.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest