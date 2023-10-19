Letter to the Editor: A missed opportunity, the rejected Title VIII revision and its implications

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

As a stakeholder deeply involved in the student government’s executive branch, and from my personal point of view working in student government, I can’t help but feel a sense of disappointment and concern over the recent rejection of the proposed Title VIII change. This proposed legislation would have significantly impacted how Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) access funding for their events and operations that fall beyond the Club Funding Board’s purview. The bill, which ultimately failed by a narrow 6-0-7 vote, held tremendous potential to help shape the fiscal landscape for our RSOs, but sadly, that potential remains untapped.

The underlying issue is the financial stability of our RSOs for the remainder of the fiscal year. We are already treading on thin ice, with our Special Request Index Budget depleted to a mere 18% of its original budget. This situation is precarious, with two and a half semesters ahead of us. If we continue to grant funding requests at this rate, RSOs may soon need more financial support from outside Student Government to fulfill their essential roles on campus.

The implications of such a scenario are far-reaching. It’s not just RSOs that stand to lose out; it’s also other crucial student organizations, including Student Government, Osprey Life and Production, RecWell, Osprey Involvement Center, and Lend-A-Wing. The financial stability of these organizations directly affects the quality of student life, services, and representation on our campus.

One potential concern that arises from the recent rejection of Title VIII is the potential impact on our fund balance. The fund balance is a critical resource that does not receive any sources of funding; it is comprised of the carry-over from previous fiscal years where Student Government has operated under budget. Interest generated from the Fund Balance is crucial in providing our students with over $60,000 in scholarships every year. However, should we opt to utilize the fund balance to cover the increasing financial demands of RSOs, it could lead to a decrease in the interest generated. This, in turn, would directly reduce the amount of scholarships that Student Government can allocate to students. The responsible management of this fund balance is a key aspect of our financial strategy. We must consider the long-term ramifications of decisions that might inadvertently diminish its ability to support our students.

It’s essential to clarify that the Club Funding Board’s legislation could be updated to allow for higher funding limits beyond the current $1,000 threshold. RSOs often have legitimate needs that exceed this cap, and it’s only fair that our regulations be flexible enough to accommodate those needs. However, in rejecting the Title VIII change, we may have unintentionally set the stage for a scenario where Student Government has insufficient funds to allocate. This could lead to the unfortunate possibility of not having funding for diversity groups operating as RSOs under our purview in the future.

The Budget and Allocations / Unity Party Co-Chair, Jonah Vasquez, has argued that RSOs should not be burdened with barriers when seeking funding. While this sentiment is understandable and well-intentioned, we must recognize oversight is necessary for responsible financial management. Such barriers serve as checks and balances to ensure that resources



are available for future needs and are not wasted recklessly. In a time when prudent resource management is crucial, it’s important to acknowledge the significance of fiscal responsibility.

In closing, the rejection of Title VIII represents a missed opportunity to positively influence the financial landscape for our student organizations. We must engage in a more nuanced debate about modifying funding limits while preserving the fiscal foundation that supports the organizations that make our university community vibrant and diverse. It’s not too late to reevaluate this issue and make a decision that truly reflects our commitment to our student body and their varied needs.

Mitchell Aarons is a current University of North Florida student and serves as Student Government’s chief of staff under the Gross-Sullivan administration.

