What to know before OzFest 2024

This year, the University of North Florida will host OzFest, its annual homecoming concert, at UNF Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. T-Pain and Flo Milli will be performing, with last semester’s Battle of the Bands winner Yaupon Holly serving as the opening act. Here is what the Office of Student Life said students should know before attending.

Students can sign up for their free ticket until the end of the day Friday on the UNF TicketReturn website. Guests and alumni can also purchase them on the same website. Guest tickets are $50, but alumni can use the discount code “SWOOP” for 50% off. Free merchandise will also be available to students with a valid Osprey 1Card.

All tickets are general admission, and seating is first come, first served. Attendees will be directed to the floor and lower seating sections until they fill up, then the upper-level sections will be used.

The rules will be the same as all other events at UNF Arena. No bags, even clear ones, are allowed, only small wallets. Alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase for attendees 21 and over.

Parking at UNF is free on the weekends, so attendees can park in the Arena garage or Lot 18 at no cost.

The Office of Student Life encouraged attendees to arrive early but asked that no one line up before 3:00 p.m. to avoid interfering with the event’s set-up. No one will be let in once the arena reaches capacity, but a watch party will take place outside with a live stream of the event, food trucks and merchandise available. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

