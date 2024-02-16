UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

February 14, 2024

UNF logo.

Swastika graffiti found in UNF Social Sciences Building women’s bathroom

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
February 16, 2024

A University of North Florida student found two swastikas in the first floor women’s bathroom of the Social Sciences Building this week.

Hailey Jacobsen, president of the Jewish Ospreys, found two different swastika drawings in the same bathroom on Monday and Wednesday.

Jacobsen said she is a junior double majoring in political science and sociology, so she has most of her classes in the Social Sciences Building and visits that bathroom frequently.

When she visited the bathroom Monday morning, she said the swastika drawing was not there. She spotted a swastika next to the words “Free Palestine” when she visited the bathroom again after her second class that day.

First swastika drawing in the Social Sciences Building women’s bathroom (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)

When she saw the drawing, Jacobsen contacted UPD, who escorted her to her next class, and she later contacted Spinnaker with photos.

She visited the bathroom again on Wednesday and noticed another swastika drawing next to the message “All Eyes on Palestine,” which she reported to UPD.

The police report indicates that when UPD searched the bathroom and all other bathrooms in the Social Sciences Building on Wednesday, they did not find additional graffiti.

Second case of antisemitic graffiti in the Social Sciences Building this week (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)

When Spinnaker visited the bathroom Wednesday, the drawings were not cleaned off, but the original one had been drawn over in an effort to cover up the Nazi symbol.

The first swastika drawing covered up with other decorative symbols (Laura Filipov)

“Regardless of how you feel about a terribly complicated and hard situation such as the Israel and Palestinian war, swastikas are a known symbol of hatred, bigotry and antisemitism, and should never be used alongside a chant for one’s people,” Jacobsen said.

“We were appalled by this display of antisemitism on our campus. Nazi imagery doesn’t have a place in the UNF community, and it doesn’t represent UNF’s values,” said Lee Jordan, UNF junior and president of the Jewish Student Union. “We value diversity of thought on campus, but antisemitism can’t be tolerated.”

UNF President Moez Limayem sent an email to the UNF community Friday condemning these drawings, encouraging anyone with information on the case to report it to UPD and reminding community members of the resources offered at UNF.

“I want to remind everyone of our commitment to our values of civility and a culture of care, which we expect from all who learn and work here or visit our campus,” Limayem said. “We want to ensure that all students, faculty, staff and guests feel safe and welcome at UNF, and I want you to know you have my support and the support of this University behind you.”

This is a developing story, and Spinnaker will publish more information as it becomes available.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

