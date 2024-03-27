UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’

At the end of February, UNF held its spring 2024 Career Week events at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.

This semesterly event featured five job fairs for students interested in STEM and construction, communication, business, health and human services, and behavioral and social sciences.

According to Scott Curry, Career Services’ senior director of industry engagement, over 366 employers set up booths at the career fair, and over 1,200 UNF students and alumni were in attendance. Several high-profile businesses were recruiting at the events.

“Dream Finders Homes, Mercedes-Benz, the Mayo Clinic, Corporate Traffic Logistics, Stellar, the PGA Tour and many more [were] seeking to hire Ospreys for career, part-time and internship opportunities,” Curry said.

David Combs, a senior majoring in multimedia journalism, said he had many eye-opening experiences at the fair he attended.

“It was wonderful and kind of a no-brainer opportunity,” said Combs.

Combs said these career fairs are perfect opportunities to act on his motto, “Apply everywhere—you can always turn people down if you need to.” Since attending, he has applied to five news and production companies.

UNF hosts Career Week once a semester and several other job fairs throughout the year, both in-person and virtual. Upcoming events are listed on the career services website.

Students can register for the events and see a list of employers through the Handshake account connected to their UNF email.

On April 16, UNF will hold its SWOOP Into Summer Job Fair outside the John A. Delaney Student Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees should bring their Osprey 1Card or know their N-number. Casual attire is permitted at this fair, and resumes are not required but suggested.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].