UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

2
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’

3
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Red, White & Royal Blue, a review

4
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

5
Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club

Women’s Lacrosse club enters an official WCLA league for the first time since its creation

UNF logo.
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

March 28, 2024

By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
Cover of homebody by Rupi Kaur (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

March 27, 2024

Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
March 27, 2024

At the end of February, UNF held its spring 2024 Career Week events at the Adam W. Herbert University Center.

This semesterly event featured five job fairs for students interested in STEM and construction, communication, business, health and human services, and behavioral and social sciences.

According to Scott Curry, Career Services’ senior director of industry engagement, over 366 employers set up booths at the career fair, and over 1,200 UNF students and alumni were in attendance. Several high-profile businesses were recruiting at the events. 

“Dream Finders Homes, Mercedes-Benz, the Mayo Clinic, Corporate Traffic Logistics, Stellar, the PGA Tour and many more [were] seeking to hire Ospreys for career, part-time and internship opportunities,” Curry said.

Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

David Combs, a senior majoring in multimedia journalism, said he had many eye-opening experiences at the fair he attended.

“It was wonderful and kind of a no-brainer opportunity,” said Combs.

Combs said these career fairs are perfect opportunities to act on his motto, “Apply everywhere—you can always turn people down if you need to.” Since attending, he has applied to five news and production companies.

UNF hosts Career Week once a semester and several other job fairs throughout the year, both in-person and virtual. Upcoming events are listed on the career services website.

Students can register for the events and see a list of employers through the Handshake account connected to their UNF email.

On April 16, UNF will hold its SWOOP Into Summer Job Fair outside the John A. Delaney Student Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees should bring their Osprey 1Card or know their N-number. Casual attire is permitted at this fair, and resumes are not required but suggested.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF
Interfaith Center logo on a dark blue background
UNF Interfaith Center to hold discussion of critical hope and interfaith in the community next week
The University of North Florida hosted the Female Founders Forum on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Embracing Equity: Female Founders Forum held at UNF
(Black History Month Graphic/Spinnaker)
UNF celebrates Black History Month; here’s the rundown
Student union banner
Kick off 2023 with UNF’s event-packed week
Oktoberfest information
Ozzie Oktoberfest: The 5 W’s to know
More in Features
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
A dog with the Campus Canines program.
Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines
More in Latest
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
Student Government banner
SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
Mercy rule secures UNF baseball a series win over Seton Hall
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.
Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *