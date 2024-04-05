Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints real estate CEO Jay Demetree to UNF BOT

Updated on Friday, April 5, at 6:32 p.m. to include a statement from UNF President Moez Limayem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed real estate investment CEO Jay Demetree to the University of North Florida Board of Trustees last Thursday.

Demetree graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s in industrial management. He is now the president and CEO of Demetree Brothers, Inc., a real estate investment, management and development company, and the manager and president of Pentagon Properties, an investment company.

He is also a member of the Jacksonville University Board of Advisory, the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Advisory Board of Jacksonville.

The Florida Senate must confirm Demetree before he becomes an official BOT member.

“We are honored that Jay Demetree is joining UNF’s Board of Trustees. Jay is an inspiring leader in our community and a tremendous advocate for UNF,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “His expertise and insight will be of great benefit to our university as we work together to make UNF even stronger.”

