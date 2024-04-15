UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli

UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli

3
(Photo courtesy of UNF)

Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo speaking at UNF Tuesday night

4
Hell is forever: A Hazbin Hotel review

Hell is forever: A Hazbin Hotel review

5
Spinnaker Editor-in-Chief Carter Mudgett (left) interviews President Moez Limayem (right) after his first month on the job.

Behind the strategy to ensure UNF’s future

Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)
Photo by Alexis Molinaro
Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca

Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
April 15, 2024

The University of North Florida softball team lost a weekend series to Florida Gulf Coast, losing two out of three games at the UNF Softball Complex. 

FGCU used a three-run fifth inning to get the edge over North Florida in game one. Halle Arends’ complete game shutout propelled the Ospreys to a 1-0 win in game two. North Florida’s comeback attempt came up short in game three, securing the series win for the Eagles. 

Game One 

FGCU scored first on a throwing error in the first inning. The Ospreys responded in the third inning, scoring three runs on three hits. Allison Benning doubled, scoring Hadlee Reichert. Shannon Glover followed by knocking a triple into right field to score Benning. Logan Jackson capped off the big inning with a fly out to right, scoring Glover. 

The Eagles answered right back with a three-run inning, this time in the fifth. A two-run double and a single up the middle off of Benning scored the runs, giving FGCU the lead right back. North Florida failed to get a hit after the third inning, and the Eagles won game one in comeback fashion, 4-3. 

FGCU pulled off a huge two-run double and single down the middle, giving the Eagles all they needed to secure a comeback (Photo Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

Game Two 

Both pitchers brought their best in game two. UNF pitcher Arends did not allow a run, and FGCU starter Claire Maulding only allowed one hit. The Ospreys didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning, a Kirsten Caravaca single. North Florida scored the first and only run off an error, giving the Ospreys the 1-0 lead. 

The Eagles made it interesting in the sixth inning with a leadoff double. Florida Gulf Coast attempted a rally in the seventh by hitting two singles. However, FGCU did not score a run, cementing the 1-0 shutout for Arends and UNF. 

Game Three

The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning off Benning with a pair of two-run singles. Benning homered in the first, helping her cause by cutting the FGCU lead in half, making it 4-2 after the first. 

Osprey pitcher Kylah Berry held FGCU scoreless for the next six innings, giving UNF a chance to return. However, the Ospreys managed only one hit until the seventh inning. Chloe Culp doubled, and Reichert singled to cut the deficit to 4-3. 

North Florida couldn’t tie the game, so FGCU secured the series win. The Ospreys dropped to 27-14 overall and 11-4 in ASUN play, which tied UNF for second place with FGCU in the ASUN standings. 

The Ospreys will stay in Jacksonville to face Jacksonville University in the River City Rumble on the road. The series will begin on April 19 at 6 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
Baseball (Tristan Larrabee)
Pitching, timely hitting leads UNF to bounce-back series win over EKU
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
UNF baseball pitcher Tony Roca (Tristan Larrabee)
Baseball swept by Bellarmine in three-game road series
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *