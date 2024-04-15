Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home

The University of North Florida softball team lost a weekend series to Florida Gulf Coast, losing two out of three games at the UNF Softball Complex.

FGCU used a three-run fifth inning to get the edge over North Florida in game one. Halle Arends’ complete game shutout propelled the Ospreys to a 1-0 win in game two. North Florida’s comeback attempt came up short in game three, securing the series win for the Eagles.

Game One

FGCU scored first on a throwing error in the first inning. The Ospreys responded in the third inning, scoring three runs on three hits. Allison Benning doubled, scoring Hadlee Reichert. Shannon Glover followed by knocking a triple into right field to score Benning. Logan Jackson capped off the big inning with a fly out to right, scoring Glover.

The Eagles answered right back with a three-run inning, this time in the fifth. A two-run double and a single up the middle off of Benning scored the runs, giving FGCU the lead right back. North Florida failed to get a hit after the third inning, and the Eagles won game one in comeback fashion, 4-3.

Game Two

Both pitchers brought their best in game two. UNF pitcher Arends did not allow a run, and FGCU starter Claire Maulding only allowed one hit. The Ospreys didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning, a Kirsten Caravaca single. North Florida scored the first and only run off an error, giving the Ospreys the 1-0 lead.

The Eagles made it interesting in the sixth inning with a leadoff double. Florida Gulf Coast attempted a rally in the seventh by hitting two singles. However, FGCU did not score a run, cementing the 1-0 shutout for Arends and UNF.

Game Three

The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning off Benning with a pair of two-run singles. Benning homered in the first, helping her cause by cutting the FGCU lead in half, making it 4-2 after the first.

Osprey pitcher Kylah Berry held FGCU scoreless for the next six innings, giving UNF a chance to return. However, the Ospreys managed only one hit until the seventh inning. Chloe Culp doubled, and Reichert singled to cut the deficit to 4-3.

North Florida couldn’t tie the game, so FGCU secured the series win. The Ospreys dropped to 27-14 overall and 11-4 in ASUN play, which tied UNF for second place with FGCU in the ASUN standings.

The Ospreys will stay in Jacksonville to face Jacksonville University in the River City Rumble on the road. The series will begin on April 19 at 6 p.m.

