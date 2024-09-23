UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

OPINION: It’s okay to be bad at things

Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
September 23, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

Starting a new hobby as an adult can be incredibly daunting. We strive for perfection and often fear failure, even if it only involves attempting a cross-stitch pattern with a frog sitting, sipping coffee in a cowboy hat—ignore how specific that was.  

However, there shouldn’t be any shame in trying new things as an adult and being bad at them initially. 

Something no one ever tells you is that there doesn’t have to be a “legitimate” reason for finding a new hobby other than the simple fact that you want to.

Emily Underworld (Unsplash)

Purists may say otherwise, but it’s okay to start a hobby and make it your personality, even if you haven’t done it since you were five and are terrible at it. 

While we’re often conditioned to strive for perfection, especially throughout our school years, we can discard this ideology when it comes to hobbies. 

Perfectionism is an ideal that we use to trick ourselves into thinking about what we need to achieve. If we can’t succeed at something right away, it’s better to stop trying than to fail miserably. 

In reality, failing and trying again are all part of the learning process. Progressively improving in an activity is one of the most fulfilling parts of picking up and practicing a new hobby. 

Something is empowering about releasing yourself from the expectations of traditional success and allowing yourself to relish that you have tried something. 

Without striving for perfection, there are still practical ways to set yourself up for success when starting something new, like considering when you will have time to do said hobby or are certain times that it would be more relaxing than others. 

In addition, setting time aside for leisure activities can improve mental health, stimulating the brain and helping combat stress. On the other hand, a perfectionist mentality has been found to do the opposite

Trying activities you enjoyed as a kid is an excellent way to rekindle your interests and find new hobbies you may enjoy doing. 

If you want to try a new physically active hobby, the UNF Student Wellness Complex has a schedule full of classes and activities. Other activities, such as art and photography workshops, are also on the same schedule. Keep an eye out, as new events are popping up regularly. 

It can get monotonous to follow the same routines and activities without attempting something new now and then. So, go out there and fail at something—you might find it surprisingly rewarding. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The Office of Student Learning and Civic Engagement booth provided numerous puffy paint and glitter colors for students to decorate tote bags. On the left, students could grab a free Osprey Vote T-shirt.
Students register to vote on Green, free tote bags and pizza
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
The SG scholarship deadline is this Monday. Here's what to know
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
American flags on the Green honoring veterans for Veterans Day.
OPINION: Political violence is not the answer— make your vote count this election
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
More in Lifestyle
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
Letter to the Editor: Abroad in Italy
Letter to the Editor: Abroad in Italy
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
Upperclassmen share dorm essentials and what freshmen should know
Are you losing aura points? Understanding the new social currency
Are you losing aura points? Understanding the new social currency
(Robin Pierre/Unsplash)
Car-dependency and ‘third places’ in Jacksonville
(Kamran Ch/Unsplash)
Over 80% of the world lives with light pollution—what are they missing out on?
More in Opinions
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
OPINION: College has no age limit
OPINION: College has no age limit
Letter to the Editor: Advance leadership skills with Taylor Leadership Institute
Letter to the Editor: Advance leadership skills with Taylor Leadership Institute
OPINION: Modern-day hustle culture is creating student burnout
OPINION: Modern-day hustle culture is creating student burnout
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
OPINION: Starbucks’ drink prices are not cutesy, not demure and not mindful
OPINION: Starbucks’ drink prices are not cutesy, not demure and not mindful
About the Contributor
Sarah Eng
Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
Sarah Eng is a post-baccalaureate student in her final semester at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's current Opinions Writer Intern. She is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing, but also has a degree in behavioral healthcare. Sarah's goal is to eventually enter the creative writing world professionally, but enjoys writing in all facets.