UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

UNF athletics announces logo ‘refresh,’ but why?

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
August 20, 2024

The University of North Florida’s Athletics Department updated its brand kit ahead of the 2024-25 athletic season. Following the logo change, Spinnaker asked students and athletes about the brand refresh. 

UNF Athletics updated its bird head logo, North Florida badge logo, Ospreys wordmark, and UNF arch and stacked logos that, according to athletic director Nick Morrow, “modernizes and simplifies” the athletic brand. 

“UNF has a strong brand with great logos, but it is time to update many of our marks while introducing some new looks,” Morrow said to UNF athletics. “The new family of logos simplifies and modernizes our brand while maintaining the same bold look that has identified the Ospreys over the past ten years.”

One of the more noticeable changes is the updated bird head logo. The new logo includes new details, such as a “wave” shape, a nod to the River City of Jacksonville.

The evolution of North Florida’s bird head logo. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The logo change received mixed reviews from students, with most airing grievances about the birdhead. 

Ametri Moss, a UNF basketball player, told Spinnaker the new Osprey logo is “smooth.”

Ryan Luke, a sophomore at UNF, said that the new bird head looks more “soft.”

“The other logo is a little more mean-looking; it would scare opponents more for me,” Luke said. “The current [logo] looks a little soft and huggable, but I see the vision.”

To Morrow, the logo updates are more of a “refresh” than anything.

“This was a refresh,” Morrow said. “A lot of our logos stayed the same.”

Morrow added that Athletics noticed a problem with the Ospreys bird head logo after working with merchandisers. 

“Depending on the color of the background, it would change the color of the bird head,” Morrow said. “That shouldn’t happen; we should use the same logo and color scheme and put [the logo] on any background, and [it] should look the same.

One of Morrow’s main goals was to design a “container” around the bird’s head to solve this problem. He also acknowledged that many people liked the previous bird head while also citing the need for the change. 

Athletics didn’t just update the old logos, it also introduced new ones. UNF unveiled a new “Ospreys” script logo, used for baseball and softball jerseys, according to Morrow. 

“[The script logo] has been really well received since we introduced it,” Morrow said. 

According to Morrow, the logo refresh will make it easier for more companies to license UNF logos. 

“Let’s have [the logo] in more stores,” Morrow said. “If you have a good solid set of [logos] it helps that cause.”

A complete list of updated UNF athletic logos can be found here.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The comedy show featuring Keenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
Cara Tasher conducts the UNF chamber ensemble at the Small Guild Hall in Riga, Latvia. In Riga, the chamber singers performed with the BALSIS Youth Choir.
Letter from the Editor: What I learned on tour with UNF's chamber singers
Student Government responds to student backlash over comedy show budget
Student Government responds to student backlash over comedy show budget
UNF will be closed Monday, new alert says: Tropical Storm Debby live updates
UNF will be closed Monday, new alert says: Tropical Storm Debby live updates
UNF ‘maintaining normal business operations’ Monday: Live updates on Tropical Storm Debby
UNF ‘maintaining normal business operations’ Monday: Live updates on Tropical Storm Debby
More in News
UNF issues campus alert: Monitoring Tropical Storm Debby
UNF issues campus alert: Monitoring Tropical Storm Debby
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
Upperclassmen share dorm essentials and what freshmen should know
Chief Mackesy - photo courtesy of the UNF police department
Stay safe on campus: UNF Police Chief's advice to students
UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean
UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean
UNF Director of Athletics Nick Morrow speaks at media day, revealing the arena renovation plans to those in attendance.
UNF athletics director confident teams heading in ‘right direction’ next year
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File).
AP: Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns and he endorses Harris
More in Sports
Aidan O’Gorman races in the men’s 10,000m final race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF runner places 20th at U.S. Olympic trials
UNF Baseball.
After a difficult season, UNF Baseball coach looking for more “consistent” 2025
Coach Driscoll speaks with animation as usual
UNF Men’s Basketball adds slew of new players to roster
Men's basketball players during a game
Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee
The UNF Softball team
Walk-off home run ends UNF Softball’s quest for first ASUN title
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.