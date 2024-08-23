UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Public notice: UNF releases amendment to Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas of Campus regulation

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
August 23, 2024

The University of North Florida released its proposed amendment to regulation 7.0040 of Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas of Campus. The UNF Board of Trustees will consider the changes at their next meeting on Sept. 30.

The proposed changes document is included below or here.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.