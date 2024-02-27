UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
PUBLIC NOTICE: UNF SG proposed constitutional revisions

Student Government
February 27, 2024

These revisions were made by the Constitutional Convention, approved by Senate and will be voted on in the spring 2024 student government election on March 12 and 13.
UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
