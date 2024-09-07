UNF Dive-In event runs into conflict due to rain

Although the event was partially canceled due to inclement weather, hundreds of students lined up in the rain to attend the “Dive-In” movie night event on Sept. 3.

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” movie could not be displayed due to the risk of water damage to technical equipment. However, the 400 students who attended Tuesday evening’s free event still enjoyed pizza and frozen treats from Doodlebop’s Ice Cream Emporium around the University of North Florida’s competition pool.

Students waited in line to receive free, partially customized airbrush t-shirts created by Airbrush Events. Toward the end of the event, staff cut off most students who were still waiting in line.

The hour-and-a-half-long event was a collaboration between UNF’s Office of Student Life and Recreation and Wellness. Members of UNF Club Swimming set up a table to promote its club.

Sophomore nursing students Miranda Orta and Olivia Carr said that the event was fun, with their favorite part being the ice cream. However, they were both disappointed that the weather canceled the movie.

Social science master’s student Gabby attended the event with her non-UNF friend.

“We got in the pool because we already got wet from the rain,” Gabby said. “I wish there were more people around but they’re all in line for the t-shirt.”

Maddie Allen, a sophomore and ASL major, said she “made the best of the situation” despite the canceled movie.

This fall, Student Life started a new incentive: Students who bring their punch cards to five fall events and return them to Winterfest will have a chance to win a free sweatshirt. Students were encouraged to bring their punch cards to the Dive-In event or receive a new one.

Student Life Director Maria Steadman said the Dive-In event has been happening for about three years and that students should “stay tuned for more events.”

Steadman said the next student life event is Oktoberfest, which is happening on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.

UNF Student Life staff member and digital video production senior Sofia Fernandez De La Reguera said the next movie-related event will be Spook-A-Thon on Oct. 29. Two movies will be shown, but one will be less scary than the other.

