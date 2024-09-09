OPINION: College has no age limit

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

When we talk about college students, we often picture 18-year-olds fresh out of high school or 20-year-olds preparing to take on the career world for the first time.

In doing this, we leave out the large margin of students who don’t meet the traditional criteria of a college student. Around 74% of undergraduates fall into this category of “nontraditional” students.

In college, it is evident that the perception of age is entirely subjective. In most contexts, a 30-year-old isn’t inherently old, but being surrounded by 19-year-olds in their lecture hall may make them feel otherwise.

People go back to college at an older age for various reasons. They may have had kids first, decided to take a gap year or entered the military right after high school, to name a few.

Regardless of reasoning, college should be an experience that accommodates anybody who is ready to be a student again. It is a community in which all students should be welcomed and appreciated.

College culture is often tailored to a younger population, emphasizing experiences such as Greek life and dorm culture. Eager students looking to meet new people attend campus activities and clubs. After freshman year, however, these things become less and less appealing.

Unfortunately for the welcome team, rush week and beer pong are not at the top of everybody’s list of interests.

The reality of college culture is that older students typically don’t feel as welcome as their younger counterparts.

This is because students who fall into other age categories or stages of life require and prefer different accommodations within their college experience.

While clubs and student organizations are great resources for new college students, other resources should be heavily promoted as well. For example, what childcare options are available for students with children, and how much will it cost on top of their tuition? Other resources for older students include available financial aid, flexible academic programs and mental health services.

After being out of a classroom environment for so long, getting back into learning can be intimidating. It is important to promote available resources, such as tutors, the writing center and academic advisors, that may alleviate some of this doubt for older students.

That is not to say that nontraditional students should not be involved in student organizations. Students of all backgrounds should feel they can be involved in campus activities and are welcome to join in with their peers. Ultimately, the college experience has a lot to offer students, and no matter their age, they should be able to fully participate and know how to access the resources available to set them up for success.

Joining organizations is a great way to bridge the gap between the varying campus demographics. However, to be more inclusive and encouraging of nontraditional students may require making adjustments or creating other opportunities that allow them to work around their life schedules and still be a part of their college community.

Students should feel connected in their college environment, regardless of age gaps and differing stages of life. By being more aware of this reality, both colleges and their attending students can better prepare for success, both academically and socially, by creating an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all.

