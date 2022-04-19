UNF Creative Writing hosting Wainright Award Celebration and Talon Review Open Mic

The University of North Florida (UNF) Creative Writing Program is holding their annual Wainright Scholarship Award Celebration and Talon Review Open Mic Tuesday night.

Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Creative Writing Mark Ari provided Spinnaker with this statement on the dual event:

“The Wainright Award Celebration and Reading celebrates the creative work of UNF students and our vibrant creative writing program. Awards are in fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, and script. The Talon Review Open Mic, hosted by the Talon Review (UNF’s student-run literary journal) provides an opportunity for students to share their fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and song with a warm and welcoming audience.”

The Wainright Scholarship is awarded in memory of Amy R. Wainright, a former instructor in the English Department. Winners this year include Rumooz Al Ghanim for creative nonfiction, Megha Mohan for fiction, Nicole Knorr for poetry and Samy El-Kamel for scriptwriting. The runners-up include Toree Dobson, Alexis Wilson, Ellizabeth Divine and Jody Ward.

For the Talon Review Open Mic, sign up will begin at 6 p.m. and readings are limited to no more than five minutes. Students can read their own creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, script or song.

“These events together provide our greatest on-campus opportunity for student voices to be heard and shared, and for young literary artists to meet and interact with their community,” Ari wrote.

The event will take place in the UNF Gallery of Art, Building 2, Suite 1001. The Wainright Scholarship Award Celebration will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while the Talon Review Open Mic will be right after from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

