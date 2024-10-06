Oct. 4 SG committee meetings recap– travel and special requests, students call for better on-campus parking

The Student Government’s Budget and Allocations and University and Student Affairs Committees met on Friday, Oct. 4, to approve a travel and special request and review September’s Osprey Voice survey.

The Rules and Oversight Committee did not meet due to the absence of new business.

B&A Committee meeting

The B&A Committee approved a travel request for 15 students from the UNF Percussion Club to attend the PASIC Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

The UNF Percussion Club requested $2,000 in travel fees. The committee members unanimously voted to award the funds to the group. According to the B&A meeting minutes, the Travel Request Index is now $41,000.

Senator Liz Kramer, the Sergeant at Arms of the UNF SG Senate, amended the meeting agenda to include a special request from the Swoop Troupe Theatre Club. The group asked for $2,937.35 to store their supplies for the year at the Town Center Storage Unit.

Kramer advised Swoop Troupe to try to fund the storage unit without SG funding in the future so more money could “go to the students.”

The voting B&A Committee members unanimously passed the bill in a 4-0 vote. Three committee members were absent from the meeting.

With the bill’s passage, the Special Request Index is now $82,065.65, according to the B&A Committee’s meeting minutes.

University and Student Affairs Committee meeting

During the USA committee meeting, the members discussed the September Osprey Voice survey results, which showed that most students called for better parking on campus.

According to USA Committee Chair Venia Cadet, about 75% of students responded that parking was the most significant issue on campus.

Of the 308 students who responded to the survey, 208 live off-campus, and 100 live on campus. Because of the off-campus majority, which Cadet presumes is why most students have an issue with parking on campus.

According to Cadet, UNF SG Chief Justice Ali Sartawi is working on a proposal to improve parking because of the data from the Osprey Voice survey.

Other than parking, students said housing, dining and student engagement were additional areas of concern.

Up Next: Senate and committee meetings

Due to UNF’s fall break, there will be no SG meetings on Oct. 10 and 11. The next SG Senate and committee meetings will occur at their original times on Oct. 18 and 25, respectively.

Senate: Oct. 18, noon

Rules and Oversight Committee: Oct. 25, 10 a.m.

Budget and Allocations Committee: Oct. 25, noon

University and Student Affairs Committee: Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Additionally, UFF-UNF, the University of North Florida’s faculty union, filed a class action grievance against the university on Friday, Oct. 4. Read more about the breaking news here.

