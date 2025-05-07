Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday

Applications are now open for positions in the University of North Florida Student Government executive branch and agencies for the 2025-2026 administrative year. Student Body President and Vice President, Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall, are accepting applications through Friday, May 9, at 5 p.m.
The Executive Branch of the student government plays a vital role in addressing student concerns and improving campus life. According to the UNF Student Government website, responsibilities include serving on university committees, speaking at campus events, collaborating with student athletes and Greek life representatives and organizing activities and events for the student body.
The Executive Branch consists of the Executive Cabinet and Executive Agencies, which include the Osprey Involvement Center, Lend-A-Wing Pantry, Lend-A-Fit and Osprey Student Conduct Advisors.
“We are excited to announce that applications are open,” said Summerall. “We encourage all students to apply through Perch Portal using their UNF credentials.”
To apply, students must submit a letter of interest and a resume. Listed below are the positions are available across the Executive Cabinet, Executive Staff, and Executive Agencies.
Available executive cabinet positions:
- Student Body Treasurer
- Student Advocate
- Attorney General
Available executive staff positions:
- Chief of Staff
- Deputy Chief of Staff
- Director of Public Relations
- Director of Graphic Design
- Director of External Affairs
Available executive agency positions, listed by agency:
Osprey Involvement Center:
- Director
- Assistant Director of Clubs
- Marketing Coordinator
- Involvement Coordinator
- Student Assistant
Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:
- Director
- Assistant Director
- Marketing Coordinator
- Coordinator
Osprey Student Conduct Advisors:
- Director
- Assistant Director
___
