UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government ReporterMay 7, 2025
Mindy McLarty
The UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.

Applications are now open for positions in the University of North Florida Student Government executive branch and agencies for the 2025-2026 administrative year. Student Body President and Vice President, Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall, are accepting applications through Friday, May 9, at 5 p.m.

The Executive Branch of the student government plays a vital role in addressing student concerns and improving campus life. According to the UNF Student Government website, responsibilities include serving on university committees, speaking at campus events, collaborating with student athletes and Greek life representatives and organizing activities and events for the student body.

The Executive Branch consists of the Executive Cabinet and Executive Agencies, which include the Osprey Involvement Center, Lend-A-Wing Pantry, Lend-A-Fit and Osprey Student Conduct Advisors.

“We are excited to announce that applications are open,” said Summerall. “We encourage all students to apply through Perch Portal using their UNF credentials.” 

To apply, students must submit a letter of interest and a resume. Listed below are the positions are available across the Executive Cabinet, Executive Staff, and Executive Agencies.

Available executive cabinet positions: 

  • Student Body Treasurer
  • Student Advocate
  • Attorney General

Available executive staff positions:

  • Chief of Staff
  • Deputy Chief of Staff
  • Director of Public Relations
  • Director of Graphic Design
  • Director of External Affairs

Available executive agency positions, listed by agency:

Osprey Involvement Center:

  • Director
  • Assistant Director of Clubs
  • Marketing Coordinator
  • Involvement Coordinator
  • Student Assistant

Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:

  • Director
  • Assistant Director
  • Marketing Coordinator
  • Coordinator

Osprey Student Conduct Advisors:

  • Director
  • Assistant Director

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at a brown podium at Spring 2025 commencement. He is wearing a dark blue robe and black graduate's cap and smiling.
Spring 2025 commencement celebrates over 2,000 graduating UNF students
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Beach Volleyball exacts revenge on Stetson, secures sixth ASUN title
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Baseball battles but loses extra-inning thriller to South Carolina
UNF women’s cross country runner Smilla Kolbe competes at event. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Last-minute calls and school records: Inside Smilla Kolbe’s history-making indoor season
The entrance to the UNF Counseling Center. The walls are gray and there are silver double doors with large windows, and a sign above the doors reading, "UNF Counseling Center"
Counseling center director's tips for combating finals week stress
Computer rendering of what the entrance of the UNF Flight Deck esports arena would look like. (Courtesy of UNF)
OPINION: Why is Jacksonville investing millions in UNF esports?
More in News
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (left) and UNF President Moez Limayem (right) announcing the funding for the UNF Flight Deck.
Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.
On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged
Panel discussion in a classroom with five seated speakers and one standing presenter; a large screen behind them displays a quote by Frederick Douglass and a historical photo of him.
UNF faculty host teach-in to inform community members about current issues
Adiba Hoque stands next to her presentation in a large room, around other students and their projects. She has long, black hair and is wearing a tan shirt with black pants and smiling.
Students present research projects at annual UNF SOARS conference
University of North Florida sign
UNF signs agreement with ICE allowing police to enforce immigration laws on campus
More in Student Government
Student Body President-elect Amelia Dyal (left) and Student Body Vice President-elect Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
Meet your new student body leaders: Dyal and Summerall share plans for the upcoming year
Amelia Dyal (right) and Vevvy Summerall (left) during their swearing-in ceremony.
Dyal-Summerall sworn in during final Senate meeting of the spring semester
A wide-angle view of the inside of the student government Senate chambers showing blue carpet, multiple rolling chairs at long desks with brown walls.
SG committees confirm new associate justice, travel requests, introduce Earth Day joint resolution
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal, Vevvy Summerall unofficial winners of SG presidential election
Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo courtesy of the SAM Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier
About the Contributors
Osaremen Uwaifo
Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.