Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday

Applications are now open for positions in the University of North Florida Student Government executive branch and agencies for the 2025-2026 administrative year. Student Body President and Vice President, Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall, are accepting applications through Friday, May 9, at 5 p.m.

The Executive Branch of the student government plays a vital role in addressing student concerns and improving campus life. According to the UNF Student Government website, responsibilities include serving on university committees, speaking at campus events, collaborating with student athletes and Greek life representatives and organizing activities and events for the student body.

The Executive Branch consists of the Executive Cabinet and Executive Agencies, which include the Osprey Involvement Center, Lend-A-Wing Pantry, Lend-A-Fit and Osprey Student Conduct Advisors.

“We are excited to announce that applications are open,” said Summerall. “We encourage all students to apply through Perch Portal using their UNF credentials.”

To apply, students must submit a letter of interest and a resume. Listed below are the positions are available across the Executive Cabinet, Executive Staff, and Executive Agencies.

Available executive cabinet positions:

Student Body Treasurer

Student Advocate

Attorney General

Available executive staff positions:

Chief of Staff

Deputy Chief of Staff

Director of Public Relations

Director of Graphic Design

Director of External Affairs

Available executive agency positions, listed by agency:

Osprey Involvement Center:

Director

Assistant Director of Clubs

Marketing Coordinator

Involvement Coordinator

Student Assistant

Lend-A-Wing Pantry/Lend-A-Fit:

Director

Assistant Director

Marketing Coordinator

Coordinator

Osprey Student Conduct Advisors:

Director

Assistant Director

