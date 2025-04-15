UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Categories:

Dyal-Summerall sworn in during final Senate meeting of the spring semester

Osaremen Uwaifo and Mindy McLartyApril 15, 2025
Mindy McLarty
Amelia Dyal (right) and Vevvy Summerall (left) during their swearing-in ceremony.

Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall were officially sworn in as Student Government student body president and vice president during Friday’s SG Senate meeting, marking the start of their administration.

The meeting also included the swearing-in of 10 newly-elected senators and the confirmation of a new associate justice  and deputy supervisor of elections. The meeting concluded the spring legislative session and featured the passage of six joint resolutions and nominations for the upcoming legislative cabinet elections.

Dyal-Summerall Sworn in as SG Student Body President and Vice President

Student Body President Amelia Dyal and Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall were officially sworn into office during Friday’s Student Government Senate meeting, with several family members in attendance to witness the occasion.

Ten new members of the SG Senate were sworn in prior to the presidential swearing-in. The new senators were elected during the Spring 2025 presidential and senatorial elections.

Dyal gave an address following her swearing-in, expressing her gratitude and the goals of her administration.

“We want every student to know that they can rely on us not just to listen to their concerns, but to act,” Dyal said during her speech.

Following Dyal’s address, the floor was open to any members of SG who wished to give a farewell speech.

During former Student Body Vice President Davidson’s speech, she reflected on her growth, friendships, and accomplishments during her time in office. She closed her speech with a few pieces of advice for Dyal, Summerall and the Senate.

“Always remember who you are here for. You are here to serve the students — the 16,000 students that are outside of these chambers,” Davidson said.

New Joint Resolutions Passed

The Senate unanimously approved six joint resolutions during the meeting. Joint resolutions are legislation that show SG’s endorsement of an action, idea, or statement. 

The first resolution passed advocates for more university-wide sustainability efforts in honor of Earth Day, according to Chair Venia Cadet, the resolution’s sponsor.

The five remaining joint resolutions were passed to recognize the service of different SG members. The members included former Student Body President and Vice President Michael Barcal and Ashlyn Davidson, former Student Body Treasurer Benjamin Smith, former University of Student Affairs Committee Chair Venia Cadet, and Former Chief Justice Ali Sartawi. 

Senate Confirms New Associate Justice, Deputy Supervisor of Elections

The Student Government Senate also confirmed a new associate justice and a new deputy supervisor of elections during Friday’s meeting.

Senators unanimously approved Kareem Barakzoy as an associate justice of the SG Judicial Branch. His appointment was cosigned by Sen. Morgan Hermann, who praised his qualifications.

“Based on his background, his work in other organizations, and truly believing that he can be impartial, I think he would be a great addition to the Justice Department, and I fully support the nomination,” Hermann said.

The Senate also unanimously confirmed Asvidhi Ladumor as the new deputy supervisor of elections for the SG Office of Elections. Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale voiced her support for Ladumor during the meeting. 

Both Barakzoy and Ladumor were sworn into their respective positions following their confirmations.

Nominations for the Legislative Cabinet

Below are a list of senators nominated or self-nominated for positions in the legislative cabinet. Legislative cabinet elections are held in-house among the members of the Senate.

  • Senate President: Audrey McGrath and Benjamin Schmia 
  • Senate President Pro-Tempore: Kamyla Carrasquilla-Lebron
  • Budget and Allocations Committee Chair: Katherine Toro Villanueva
  • University of Student Affairs Committee Chair: Shipton MacDonald, Morgan Herrmann, Kaitlyn Phillips and Layana Alonso

This was the final SG Senate meeting of the semester. Summer legislative meeting dates and times have not yet been announced.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

