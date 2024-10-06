UNF ‘closely monitoring’ Hurricane Milton

The University of North Florida sent a university-wide email on Oct. 6 to inform students, staff and faculty that it is “closely monitoring” Hurricane Milton.

According to the email, UNF continues to operate on a “normal schedule.” Should the university change its operations, it will communicate through several channels, including email, text messages, phone calls, the Safe Ospreys app, social media and the UNF homepage.

In the email, the university recommends that department heads review their respective departments’ plans for addressing the storm. UNF also listed a link to Storm Preparedness information, which provides resources for students and employees to prepare for tropical storms and hurricanes.

According to the National Weather Service, Milton reached hurricane status on Sunday, Oct. 6. The storm is currently a Category One hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. It will reach Florida’s west coast as a “major hurricane” on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The NWS recommends completing all preparations for Hurricane Milton by Tuesday.

According to the email, UNF will send another update regarding Hurricane Milton on Monday, Oct. 7.

___

