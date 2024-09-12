Error-prone UNF Volleyball drops match to ranked FSU team

The University of North Florida volleyball team lost to Florida State University on Tuesday night at the UNF Arena, dropping a 3-1 match to the 21st-ranked Seminoles.

The Ospreys lost the first set 25-13 after making eight unforced errors. UNF rebounded and took the second set, 25-20, to even the match. North Florida lost the final two sets as Florida State had a near-flawless attack.

FSU broke an early 1-1 tie with five straight points in the opening set. By holding off the Seminoles, the Ospreys stopped them from widening their lead until halfway through the set. North Florida’s self-inflicted wounds continued as the Ospreys handed FSU eight points from attack and service errors, which gave the Seminoles a 22-9 lead.

UNF flipped the switch in the second set. How? Fewer errors and more kills, combined with a more efficient attack. Five kills, a service ace, and three FSU attack errors helped the Ospreys turn a 6-6 stalemate into a one-sided 15-8 affair.

Florida State refused to go down with ease in the second set. The Seminoles cut UNF’s lead to five after a pair of service aces and kills. However, Amy Burkhardt’s kill sealed the second set, tying the match at one.

The Seminoles only had two more kills than UNF in the first set. The Ospreys improved in the second set with fewer errors and more kills as a team. With only nine kills allowed in the first set, UNF head coach Kristen Wright understood the contrast between the first two sets.

“The difference was errors,” Wright said. “The first set [FSU] only had 11 kills, but we spotted eight errors.”

Wright told her team to reduce errors, be poised, and “let them beat you.”

And so they did. FSU took down UNF in the third set, 25-9, the largest margin of victory of any set that night. The Seminoles’ fifteen kills in the set turned a 6-4 lead into a 19-4 onslaught after several UNF attack errors.

Wright said volleyball is a game of momentum, but it can also be a game of runs. UNF may not have been completely out of the game, but their momentum was fading.

The fourth and final set was more of the same. FSU committed two errors in the final two frames compared to UNF’s 14.

“We need to get consistent to contend at this level,” said Wright.

This was the first meeting between the Ospreys and the Seminoles at UNF Arena. (Ethan Howick)

In terms of consistency, senior Burkhardt has taken on the responsibility for the Ospreys early on. The outsider hitter has notched five double-doubles—a mix of kills and digs—over her last eight matches.

“Amy clearly led the way,” Wright said. “She hit very proficiently, knew their weaknesses and attacked them.”

Burkhardt attributes her early season success to her team.

“We train so hard in the gym, we hold each other accountable,” Burkhardt said. “We focus on the little things.”

With senior Kailey McKnight out for the season, Burkhardt has stepped up. The Ponte Vedra native has posted double-digit kills in eight matches straight.

“[Kailey] has helped me along the way,” Burkhardt said. “Ever since I got here as a freshman she’s been someone I’ve looked up to.”

UNF drops to 3-5 and FSU improves to 5-1.

North Florida will return to the court to face USF on Thursday in Tampa. The first serve is set for 6 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.