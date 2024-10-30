Editor Picks: Top 5 not-so-spooky Halloween movies

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.



Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, but sometimes I wish it wasn’t so scary. Slashers like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”? Not my thing. Thrillers like “Speak No Evil”? Yeah, those are definitely keeping me up at night (but you should definitely read the review of this one by our amazing opinion writer, Sarah Eng).

So, I’ve hand-picked five movies that warm my heart rather than make it race. I hope you enjoy my top five not-so-spooky flicks—no spoilers!

5. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

What’s a top-five holiday movie list without an obligatory Peanuts masterpiece? For me, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is 25 minutes of pure nostalgia.

You can watch the classic on AppleTV+ for a limited time.

4. Corpse Bride (2005)

Spooky without the spook—that’s how I’d describe Tim Burton’s classic, “Corpse Bride.” Voice actors Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp make this movie just creepy enough for me to feel like I’m still participating in Halloween, but the heartwarming ending helps me sleep at night.

Burton’s animation and attention to detail make this movie downright beautiful. My favorite scene would have to be when Victor apologizes to Emily and they play piano together. Give it watch on Max, Prime Video or Hulu.

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

Okay, I’m starting to realize I’m a Tim Burton fangirl. Seriously though, you can’t have Halloween without “Beetlejuice.” Michael Keaton is hilarious, as usual, and I don’t think I dislike any film starring Winona Ryder. Also, Lydia Deetz was one of my childhood Halloween costumes, so “Beetlejuice” will always have my stamp of approval.

It’s no doubt this movie has had a lasting impact on pop culture. If you’ve ever felt left out in cocktail conversations, you might finally get your friends’ references after watching “Beetlejuice.” You can find it on Max and Hulu. It’s showtime!

2. Coraline (2009)

This one almost didn’t make the list because, according to Spinnaker Managing Editor Ethan Leckie, “There’s no way ‘Coraline’ is not-so-spooky.” But it’s not my fault you scare easily, Ethan. Ten-year-old me ate this movie up year-round, and that’s why it’s 2nd on my list.

Some may not know that the movie “Coraline” is based on a 2002 children’s fantasy-horror novella of the same title. I remember adoring this book and rereading it over and over again through elementary school. As you can imagine, when I was introduced to the cartoon adaptation by my grandparents’ DVD cabinet, I was thrilled.

This movie holds a special place in my heart. It’s weird, beautiful, poetic and—fair warning—just a little scary. Whenever I rewatch “Coraline,” I notice some other message or symbol I missed before. Go in with an open mind, and watch it for free on Tubi or Roku this Halloween.

1. Monster House (2006)

It’s hard for me to know where to start with this one. Halloween was changed forever by “Monster House,” and it pains me that some people still haven’t heard of this movie.

“Monster House” was Sony Pictures’ first computer-animated film and has one of the most unique storylines of all spooky movies. There’s nothing quite like “Monster House,” and it offers a little something for everybody.

The third-grade-boy humor of this movie is unmatched by any other; just see it for yourself. Grab a bowl of your favorite Halloween candy and stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

I hope these movies can make you laugh, smile and take your mind off life’s spooky and frightening realities. From all of us at Spinnaker, thanks for reading!

Happy Halloween!

___

