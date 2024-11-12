UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

OPINION: November is not Christmas season

Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
November 12, 2024

The transition from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 is often marked by a stark transition from spooky season to yuletide cheer. However, November should be a time to enjoy the last of fall before jumping straight into Christmas lights, gingerbread houses and everything wrapped in red and green.

Don’t get me wrong; I relish in the start of holiday season festivities as much as the next person, but I think we wish it away by clumping November and December together. 

Part of the excitement of the holidays is anticipation, but by initiating the Christmas season with an extra month, the joyous anticipation turns into holiday restlessness. 

By Christmas, we are growing tired of the holiday obligations and are looking forward to the new year.

The rush into this next holiday season speaks to people’s struggle with living in the moment, mainly due to anxiety about the future. We rush into what’s next and do not give ourselves time to enjoy the present, potentially depriving us of current pleasures

However, American culture also encourages us to start Christmas planning now.

At the stroke of midnight, Mariah Carey released a Reel on Instagram portraying the transition from Halloween to Christmas. She enters the video in costume as Morticia Addams and ends in a Santa-inspired dress, singing “It’s time!” — hitting a note only dogs can hear. All the while, her top Christmas hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” plays in the background.  

If the declared Queen of Christmas says it’s time, then it must be, right? 

Wrong. 

Personally, my holiday spirit timeline is not determined by Mariah Carey’s vocal house, nor should yours.

It’s not only Mariah trying to push the holiday season earlier and earlier. Retailers from all over the place are partaking in the “Christmas Creep.” This tactic is used to optimize Christmas merchandise revenue and holiday commercialization for the benefit of retailers by pushing holiday products even sooner. 

Retailers are using various advertising schemes, such as HomeGoods, which has declared Nov. 1 “Deck the Everything Day,” or Target, which is advertising Black Friday Deals that shoppers can access well before Nov. 29. Hobby Lobby’s displays have been slowly taken over by red and green decor since mid-August, pushing the limit on holiday cheer. 

While the sight of Christmas paraphernalia may be exciting, retailers are seemingly less concerned with holiday cheer and more focused on widening their pockets.

(Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash)

Don’t fall into the capitalistic trap of early decorating, and remember to enjoy the last of the season of changing leaves and giving thanks. Christmas is to be celebrated and should be done big, but it will get its own time soon enough. Until then, let the fall season enjoy what’s left of its daylight-savings-ending spotlight.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

