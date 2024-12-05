Student says they received violent threats, called racial slur after posting about election on Snapchat

A University of North Florida student was allegedly threatened after she posted about newly-reelected President Donald Trump on social media, according to a UNF police report.

On Nov. 6, the UNF student posted about Trump on Snapchat, according to the report.

An unknown individual allegedly replied to the post, writing, “Go kill yourself and cry about it,” the report states.

The unknown individual is also accused of using racial slurs and making violent threats, including “I can’t wait to use my Glock,” according to the report.

On Nov. 6, the victim reposted the text message conversation on the social media website Reddit, according to the police report. The victim said another Reddit user identified the unknown individual as a current UNF student.

At the time of this report, Spinnaker could not confirm whether the unknown individual was a UNF student.

The victim continued to intermittently text the unknown individual up until Nov. 13, the same day she notified UNF police, according to the report.

When she posted on social media about being called a racial slur, the victim said many people told her it wasn’t a big deal.

“I was really expecting it. UNF is a predominantly white institution,” said the victim in an interview with Spinnaker.

University of North officials commented on the matter, saying, ”UNF takes all allegations of this nature seriously and the UPD is currently investigating this incident. The victim has been offered all appropriate resources from the UPD, including security escorts on campus and referrals to campus support services.”

Spinnaker has chosen to keep the victim’s identity anonymous due to the nature of the threats.

UNF police are still investigating the incident.

