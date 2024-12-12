UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

University police clean up shattered glass on UNF Drive, block right lane traffic

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
December 12, 2024
Madelyn Schneider
A UPD officer sweeps broken glass off the road on UNF Drive outside Tom and Betty Petway Hall on Thursday afternoon. Two police cars with lights on blocked the right lane and a police truck (not pictured) was parked on the other end of the blocked section.

University police swept away a large amount of shattered glass on UNF Drive outside Tom and Betty Petway Hall, blocking the right lane of traffic on Thursday afternoon.

A UPD officer at the scene said they did not know where the glass came from and arrived after a driver called to report the hazard. Three police vehicles blocked the right lane of traffic from Petway Hall to the bend near the tennis complex. At least three officers helped clean up the glass and direct traffic.

Another small pile of shattered glass was found at the entrance of the student union car loop around the same time police were working on UNF Drive. It’s unclear if this pile was related to the glass on UNF Drive, but UPD said they would investigate the area as well.

To report an incident to UPD, call 904-620-2800 or email unfpd@unf.edu. To submit anonymous tips to UPD, click here.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

