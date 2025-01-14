UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
sell cash for clothes! new location for Uptown Cheapskate opening on Beach Blvd. Click to learn more!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
sell cash for clothes! new location for Uptown Cheapskate opening on Beach Blvd. Click to learn more!
Categories:

Preventing bicycle theft: Tips from UNF Police Chief

Brennan Ambrose and Alekzander Jenkins
January 14, 2025
UNF Spinnaker TV

Fifty-seven on-campus bicycle thefts have been reported to the University of North Florida Police Department over the past three years, according to university police.

Most bicycles are stolen from student housing areas during the early morning and late evening hours, according to UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy. 

Preventing bicycles from being stolen starts with properly securing your bicycle, according to Mackesy. Students can secure their bicycles to a bike rack by wrapping a bike lock around the bicycle’s body and the rack, ensuring that the bike lock threads through the wheels. 

Chief Mackesy recommends students secure their bicycles with a high-quality bike lock. Well-equipped bike thieves can bypass cheap bike locks even when the bicycle is properly secured, according to Mackesy.

“The person that’s looking to steal something wants to get in and get out as quickly as possible,” Mackesy said. “You just want to make it as hard on them as possible.”

Students can use the UPD Property Manager to register bicycles and other personal property with UPD. Mackesy advises students to provide the property manager with their bicycle’s serial number and model number, along with a photo and description of the bicycle. This information will assist UPD in recovering any stolen property. 

Dial 904-620-2800 to report suspicious activity to UPD. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The SG Senate Chambers.
SG finds a home for DEI organizations under its roof
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Undefeated to Defenseless: Inside UNF Basketball’s recent struggles 
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Women’s basketball drops to 0-3 in ASUN play, lose 89-54 to FGCU
UNF and Troy await doubles designations before Saturday's match.
UNF Men’s Tennis shows grit, takes down Troy in home opener
The Eco-Adventure sign outside outside of the nature trails. The sign reads "Welcome to Eco Adventure"
Eco-Adventure: The focal point of UNF’s RecWell department
A barrier is seen on Royal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
OPINION: Get off TikTok and read the news
More in News
Student Kenny Douglas poses for a photo at the University of Missouri where he is a a history and Black studies major, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
AP: Trump wants to change colleges nationwide. GOP-led states offer a preview
Ozfestival headliner announcement on the UNF Student Life Instagram.
Ozfestival headliner announced, ticket sales and registration open
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
AP: ACLU sues Florida Gov. DeSantis for not calling special elections for state House and Senate seats
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
UNF Student Government schedule Spring 2025: What to know and where to go
A screenshot of Student Life's OzFest 2025 Instagram announcement. The text reads "Save the date OzFestival Feb. 1 2025"
OzFest 2025: Info for students ahead of artist announcement
Enrique Davila crosses the street with his dog, Chula, as heavy snow falls Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
AP: The heaviest snowfall in a decade is possible as a wintry blast roils parts of the US
More in Police Beat
A UPD officer sweeps broken glass off the road on UNF Drive outside Tom and Betty Petway Hall on Thursday afternoon. Two police cars with lights on blocked the right lane and a police truck (not pictured) was parked on the other end of the blocked section.
University police clean up shattered glass on UNF Drive, block right lane traffic
UNF police car.
Student says they received violent threats, called racial slur after posting about election on Snapchat
The Fine Arts Center Garage.
Police Beat: Arrest on campus, road rage, stolen P-Card 
Alleged streaker reported in UNF Nature Trails
Alleged streaker reported in UNF Nature Trails
A University Police Department squad car arrived at the Student Union minutes after the fire alarm went off.
Police Beat: Ogler on Osprey Connector, bicycle and electric scooter thefts  
UNF police car.
UNF report shows decreases in on-campus violent crime in 2023
About the Contributor
Brennan Ambrose
Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
Brennan Ambrose is Spinnaker's police reporter and a third-year journalism major at UNF. A creative at heart, he hopes to write for a magazine someday.