UNF fends off furious Dolphins rally, outlasts JU in front of sold-out Swisher crowd

It’s not how you start but how you finish is a common phrase used in sports, and it’s usually accurate.

However, the phrase is inaccurate in describing UNF’s 81-78 road victory over JU on Saturday in the first of two River City Rumble games between the two cross-town rivals. Four Ospreys notched double figures in scoring, including a double-double from Jasai Miles, and UNF has now evened the all-time series against JU at 22 apiece. The Ospreys sank their first five from three-point range, contributing to an offensive barrage that saw UNF up by as much as 25 in the first half.

Ultimately, the underdog Ospreys couldn’t have asked for a better start in front of a sold-out Swisher Gymnasium crowd. Nonetheless, the second half was a much different story. After outscoring the Dolphins 49-28 in the first half, the Ospreys were outscored 32-50 in the final frame.

In this case, UNF won this intense rivalry game because of how they started. The Ospreys shot 50% in the first half, making 17 field goals. What’s even more impressive is how efficient UNF was beyond the arc (11-21) and their ability to hold Jacksonville under 30 points. This all happened in one half, and it is the reason UNF won the game.

While JU performed better in the second half and even scored more points (50) than the Ospreys did in their impressive first half (49), UNF’s first half was better because of its defense.

The Ospreys held the Dolphins under 30 points in the first frame, while JU allowed UNF to score 32 in the second half. This was the first time UNF held an opponent under 29 since last year’s River City Rumble game.

First Half

Right out of the gate, four different players contributed to North Florida’s three-pointer parade in the first half. Graduate student Liam Murphy and three other Ospreys contributed to a six-for-seven start beyond the arc, leading to a 22-6 UNF advantage in the first half.

Junior Kamrin Oriol rained in a pair of threes while UNF was up 31-15 to fuel a 9-0 run, giving North Florida its largest lead of the game, 40-15 with just under six minutes remaining in the first half. North Florida’s lead barely dipped below 20 for the duration of the half and the Ospreys went into the locker room with nearly half a hundred on the scoreboard.

Second Half

North Florida missed six of their first nine shots to open the second half. JU took advantage of UNF’s cold spell by outscoring the Ospreys 14-7 during the first five minutes of the second half. With UNF’s lead dwindling and all the crowd momentum on the Dolphin’s side, JU went on an even bigger run midway through the second half.

Over nearly three minutes, JU went on an 11-2 run, reducing the UNF lead to single digits for the first time since early in the opening half. The Dolphins had now made it a game, 67-62 with just under seven minutes remaining.

While it seemed like JU’s comeback was over when UNF pushed its lead back to double-digits on a Murphy trey with just under four to go, the Dolphins ended the game on a 12-4 run.

Trailing 81-78 with seven seconds left, Jacksonville had a chance to tie the game, but ASUN Preseason Player of the Year Robert McCray’s shot missed and UNF officially survived the ferocious JU rally.

“To [JU’s] credit, we knew they weren’t going to quit because when you’re in first place, you’re not going to quit,” said UNF head coach Matthew Driscoll.

Postgame Reaction

However, Driscoll emphasized the need for UNF to make their free throws.

“Our theme this year on the back end is confidence to finish,” Driscoll said. “And I think these guys have been playing with that, however, we’ve gotta have the confidence to finish when we get to the [free throw] line as well.”

Murphy, who led the team with 18 points in his first River City Rumble game, said this win is “everything we could expect and hope for.”

“We were really excited to come in here and show what we can do,” Murphy said. “And like coach said, I thought the first half really showed what we’re capable of.”

UNF has now won four of its last five against JU, and nine of its past 13 over the Dolphins. The Ospreys improve to 12-11 and 5-5 in ASUN play, while JU falls to 13-9 and 7-3 in conference.

“We’re just trying to keep moving up,” Driscoll said. “Because every single game is so critical in our league.”

North Florida will return home to face Bellarmine on Thursday at 8 p.m. This is the first of two homecoming games at UNF Arena. The next game is against FGCU on Feb. 8.