Five UNF Men’s Basketball players enter transfer portal in record setting cycle

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor March 28, 2025
Justin Nedrow
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.

Five UNF men’s basketball players have entered their names in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports

On Mar. 24, the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal window opened. However, this didn’t stop players from announcing their intentions earlier. Four UNF student-athletes: Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, Ametri Moss, and Jaylen Smith announced their intentions to enter the portal before the window opened. 

Miles played two full seasons with the Ospreys, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. The Miami, Florida native averaged nearly 15.4 points per game in his sophomore campaign, a nearly 10-point increase from his freshman season. 

Harris has one year with UNF under his belt, where he averaged just over 13 points and seven rebounds per game. The Pembroke Pines native made the ASUN All-Freshman team after scoring the most points ever by a UNF freshman through three games. 

UNF basketball player Josh Harris is the lone UNF freshman to enter the transfer portal (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

Moss moved to Jacksonville following two seasons at a junior college where he averaged 10+ points in two seasons at State College of Florida. The Clarksville, Tennessee native averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 rebounds throughout two seasons at UNF. 

A member of the ASUN All-Freshmans team two seasons ago after averaging 6.5 points and 2.4 assists, Smith’s numbers took a sizable boost this season. The Ocoee, FL product averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 assists in his sophomore season.

Lastly, Liam Murphy, previously a transfer from Columbia, averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 42.3% from three in his singular season with the Birds of Trey. 

Murphy was the lone player who announced his intentions after the portal opened. To illustrate, the Ospreys have lost four guards and one forward to the portal. On Monday, a record of over 800 D1 men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal, shattering the previous opening day record of nearly 300. 

In total, as of Mar. 28, more than 1,000 student-athletes have put their name in the system. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

