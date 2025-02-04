Police Beat: Threatening note at Flats, scooter stolen, on-campus arrest

The University of North Florida Police Department reported a threatening note at the Flats at UNF, an electric scooter theft and an on-campus arrest, this past January.

Threatening Note at the Flats at UNF

Editor’s note: The following report contains content that may be harmful or triggering for some readers.

On Jan. 10, two University of North Florida students living at the Flats at UNF discovered a note taped to their door that threatened to expose one of the resident’s nude photos, according to a UNF police report.

The coffee-stained paper towel taped to the room’s door read, “I will print out your pic and nudes from the app and post them all over your building tomorrow so everyone sees it. You should not have played. Stop asking for dick,” according to the police report. It is unclear who the note was addressed to.

On Jan. 9, the note was taped to the door by an unknown individual between 10:00 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. the next day, according to two of the room’s residents. It is also believed that the unknown individual also threw coffee on the door, according to one of the room’s residents.

On Jan. 10, after the note was discovered, The Flat’s Resident Life Coordinator confiscated the note and performed his own investigation, according to the report. On Jan. 13, two of the residents involved reported the incident to UNF police.

According to police, there are no surveillance cameras facing the front door of the residence. The residents involved do not know anyone who could have left the note, according to the report.

It is unclear whether police are still investigating this incident.

Electric Scooter Stolen

On Jan. 6, a UNF student reported that their electric scooter was stolen on campus during winter break, according to a UNF police report.

The student secured the scooter by the handlebars with a lock before leaving campus for winter break, according to the report. When he returned on Jan. 6, he discovered that the scooter was missing. The scooter’s lock was recovered and showed no signs of tampering.

“I was pissed. I used that scooter to go everywhere,” said the victim. Spinnaker has chosen to keep the victim’s identity anonymous upon their request.

Students can learn more about how to prevent scooter and bike thefts here.

On-campus Arrest

On Jan. 20, a man was arrested on campus for trespassing, according to a UNF police report.

The individual walked into UNF’s dining hall without paying and served himself some food, according to the police report. When police arrived, they found the man eating at a booth.

UNF police escorted the individual outside after determining that he didn’t pay for his meal, according to the police report. The man was later arrested after police determined that he was trespassed from UNF campus on Dec. 28, 2024.

To report an incident to UPD, call 904-620-2800 or email unfpd@unf.edu. To submit anonymous tips to UPD, click here.

