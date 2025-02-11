SG releases 2025-2026 Activity and Service fee budget

The Budget and Allocations Committee unanimously passed the Activity and Service Fee Budget bill at the University of North Florida Student Government meeting on Feb. 7.
Student Body Treasurer Benjamin Smith introduced the bill, which outlines every department’s budget from SG in the Activity and Service Fee Budget.
The total expenditures in the A&S budget as well as budget hearings determine the allocation of funds for each department.
Below is a list of each department’s total allocations from SG. Note that the B&A committee passed a bill that allows the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure to be decentralized from Recreation and Wellness. This gives the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure their own accounts within the A&S fee budget.
UNF SG budget breakdown
- Student Union: $1,254,189
- Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: $17,013
- Lend-A-Wing Food Pantry: $95,609
- Office of Student Life: $700,514
- Student Travel: $45,000
- Recreation: $388,000
- Student Wellness Complex: $1,201,374
- Eco Adventure: $309,719
- Aquatics Center: $30,131
- Osprey Involvement Center: $100,387
- Club Funding: $41,000
- Student Government/Executive: $179,930
- Student Government/Legislative: $59,971
- Student Government/Business & Administration: $1,097,753
- Student Government/Judicial: $12,241
- Student Government/Elections: $20,449
- Black Student Union: $7,000
- Pride Club: $7,000
- Special Requests: $85,000
- Business Overhead: $467,138
- Spinnaker Media: $2,000
- Total A&S Indexes: $6,121,419
What’s Next?
The Activity and Service Fee Budget Bill will be up for approval at the next SG Senate General body meeting at noon on Feb. 14 in the Senate Chambers.
