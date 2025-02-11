UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

SG releases 2025-2026 Activity and Service fee budget

Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorFebruary 11, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The Budget and Allocations Committee unanimously passed the Activity and Service Fee Budget bill at the University of North Florida Student Government meeting on Feb. 7.

Student Body Treasurer Benjamin Smith introduced the bill, which outlines every department’s budget from SG in the Activity and Service Fee Budget. 

The total expenditures in the A&S budget as well as budget hearings determine the allocation of funds for each department.

Below is a list of each department’s total allocations from SG. Note that the B&A committee passed a bill that allows the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure to be decentralized from Recreation and Wellness. This gives the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure their own accounts within the A&S fee budget.

UNF SG budget breakdown

  • Student Union: $1,254,189
  • Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: $17,013
  • Lend-A-Wing Food Pantry: $95,609
  • Office of Student Life: $700,514
  • Student Travel: $45,000
  • Recreation: $388,000
  • Student Wellness Complex: $1,201,374
  • Eco Adventure: $309,719
  • Aquatics Center: $30,131
  • Osprey Involvement Center: $100,387
  • Club Funding: $41,000
  • Student Government/Executive: $179,930
  • Student Government/Legislative: $59,971
  • Student Government/Business & Administration: $1,097,753
  • Student Government/Judicial: $12,241
  • Student Government/Elections: $20,449
  • Black Student Union: $7,000
  • Pride Club: $7,000
  • Special Requests: $85,000
  • Business Overhead: $467,138
  • Spinnaker Media: $2,000
  • Total A&S Indexes: $6,121,419

What’s Next?

The Activity and Service Fee Budget Bill will be up for approval at the next SG Senate General body meeting at noon on Feb. 14 in the Senate Chambers.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker's managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.