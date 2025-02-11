SG releases 2025-2026 Activity and Service fee budget

The Budget and Allocations Committee unanimously passed the Activity and Service Fee Budget bill at the University of North Florida Student Government meeting on Feb. 7.

Student Body Treasurer Benjamin Smith introduced the bill, which outlines every department’s budget from SG in the Activity and Service Fee Budget.

The total expenditures in the A&S budget as well as budget hearings determine the allocation of funds for each department.

Below is a list of each department’s total allocations from SG. Note that the B&A committee passed a bill that allows the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure to be decentralized from Recreation and Wellness. This gives the Aquatics Center and Eco Adventure their own accounts within the A&S fee budget.

UNF SG budget breakdown

Student Union: $1,254,189

Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: $17,013

Lend-A-Wing Food Pantry: $95,609

Office of Student Life: $700,514

Student Travel: $45,000

Recreation: $388,000

Student Wellness Complex: $1,201,374

Eco Adventure: $309,719

Aquatics Center: $30,131

Osprey Involvement Center: $100,387

Club Funding: $41,000

Student Government/Executive: $179,930

Student Government/Legislative: $59,971

Student Government/Business & Administration: $1,097,753

Student Government/Judicial: $12,241

Student Government/Elections: $20,449

Black Student Union: $7,000

Pride Club: $7,000

Special Requests: $85,000

Business Overhead: $467,138

Spinnaker Media: $2,000

Total A&S Indexes: $6,121,419

What’s Next?

The Activity and Service Fee Budget Bill will be up for approval at the next SG Senate General body meeting at noon on Feb. 14 in the Senate Chambers.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com