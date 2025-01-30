Student Government budget hearing schedule announced

The University of North Florida Student Government will conduct budget hearings this Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Senate Chambers.

See below the presentation schedule for budget hearings by department.

Legislative: 9 a.m.

SG Business & Accounting Office, SG Reserves, Special, and Travel: 9:15 a.m.

Recreation, Student Wellness Complex, Eco Adventure, Aquatics Center: 10 a.m.

Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: 10:45 a.m.

Lend-A-Wing: 11 a.m.

Executive: 11:15 a.m.

Spinnaker Media: 11:45 a.m.

Office of Student Life: 12 p.m.

Osprey Involvement Center: 12:30 p.m.

Club Funding: 12:45 p.m.

Judicial: 1 p.m.

Elections: 1:15 p.m.

Student Union: 1: 30 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.