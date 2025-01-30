Student Government budget hearing schedule announced

The University of North Florida Student Government will conduct budget hearings this Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Senate Chambers.
See below the presentation schedule for budget hearings by department.
- Legislative: 9 a.m.
- SG Business & Accounting Office, SG Reserves, Special, and Travel: 9:15 a.m.
- Recreation, Student Wellness Complex, Eco Adventure, Aquatics Center: 10 a.m.
- Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: 10:45 a.m.
- Lend-A-Wing: 11 a.m.
- Executive: 11:15 a.m.
- Spinnaker Media: 11:45 a.m.
- Office of Student Life: 12 p.m.
- Osprey Involvement Center: 12:30 p.m.
- Club Funding: 12:45 p.m.
- Judicial: 1 p.m.
- Elections: 1:15 p.m.
- Student Union: 1: 30 p.m.
___
