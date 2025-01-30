UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Student Government budget hearing schedule announced

Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
January 29, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The University of North Florida Student Government will conduct budget hearings this Friday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Senate Chambers.

See below the presentation schedule for budget hearings by department.

  • Legislative: 9 a.m.
  • SG Business & Accounting Office, SG Reserves, Special, and Travel: 9:15 a.m.
  • Recreation, Student Wellness Complex, Eco Adventure, Aquatics Center: 10 a.m.
  • Osprey Student Conduct Advisors: 10:45 a.m.
  • Lend-A-Wing: 11 a.m.
  • Executive: 11:15 a.m.
  • Spinnaker Media: 11:45 a.m.
  • Office of Student Life: 12 p.m.
  • Osprey Involvement Center: 12:30 p.m.
  • Club Funding: 12:45 p.m.
  • Judicial: 1 p.m.
  • Elections: 1:15 p.m.
  • Student Union: 1: 30 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and currently serves as Spinnaker's government reporter. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.