Men’s Tennis falters early, runs out of time in loss to FAU

The UNF men’s tennis team ran out of comeback chances, losing 4-0 to Florida Atlantic University in an abandoned meet on Wednesday afternoon at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Despite holding leads or ties in three unfinished courts, UNF dropped its doubles point and first three singles points, which was enough for FAU to secure the matinee meet.

Doubles Play

The tag team of freshman Jean Deloziere and sophomore Chase Healey were the first to falter, losing 3-6. Freshmen Joao Portugal and Lorenzo Messina were the next to lose, 2-6, clinching the doubles point for FAU.

The Ospreys had the 5-4 set lead in the unfinished doubles court, which featured freshman Gainluca Filoramo and junior Andreas Scott, but lost too quickly in the other two doubles matches.

Singles Play

Entering singles play down 1-0, UNF saw success in courts one and five, with Portugal and Scott both winning their opening sets.

However, FAU was too dominant in courts six and three, as sophomore Benjamin Scott and Messina lost in straight sets. This led to a 3-0 FAU advantage, and UNF was one match away from the meet ending early.

Healey fought hard in set one but was swept in his match, handing the match to the Owls. However, there were some bright spots in the match, as Andreas Scott and Portugal were both on their way to winning their respective matches.

Nonetheless, UNF’s losses ended too quickly. Following the game, head coach John Collins said the team fought hard and gave themselves a chance to win.

“There were some great courts that fought incredibly hard but not enough to get the win today,” Collins said.

Collins said the team needs to focus on getting better every day.

“We have moments where we look really good and we have moments where we need to improve,” Collins said. “We need to continue to get a little bit better every time we come out here so that we can play a complete match where every guy is locked in the entire day.”

The Ospreys dropped to 1-9, while FAU improved to 1-4. UNF faces a quick turnaround, so it will stay at home to host Kennesaw State on Friday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.

