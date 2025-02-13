UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

Men’s Tennis falters early, runs out of time in loss to FAU

Ethan Howick, Sports EditorFebruary 13, 2025
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The UNF men’s tennis team ran out of comeback chances, losing 4-0 to Florida Atlantic University in an abandoned meet on Wednesday afternoon at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Despite holding leads or ties in three unfinished courts, UNF dropped its doubles point and first three singles points, which was enough for FAU to secure the matinee meet. 

Doubles Play

The tag team of freshman Jean Deloziere and sophomore Chase Healey were the first to falter, losing 3-6. Freshmen Joao Portugal and Lorenzo Messina were the next to lose, 2-6, clinching the doubles point for FAU. 

The Ospreys had the 5-4 set lead in the unfinished doubles court, which featured freshman Gainluca Filoramo and junior Andreas Scott, but lost too quickly in the other two doubles matches. 

Singles Play

Entering singles play down 1-0, UNF saw success in courts one and five, with Portugal and Scott both winning their opening sets. 

However, FAU was too dominant in courts six and three, as sophomore Benjamin Scott and Messina lost in straight sets. This led to a 3-0 FAU advantage, and UNF was one match away from the meet ending early. 

UNF and FAU are dueling in singles play on Wednesday afternoon at the UNF Tennis Complex. (Ethan Howick)

Healey fought hard in set one but was swept in his match, handing the match to the Owls. However, there were some bright spots in the match, as Andreas Scott and Portugal were both on their way to winning their respective matches. 

Nonetheless, UNF’s losses ended too quickly. Following the game, head coach John Collins said the team fought hard and gave themselves a chance to win. 

“There were some great courts that fought incredibly hard but not enough to get the win today,” Collins said. 

Collins said the team needs to focus on getting better every day. 

“We have moments where we look really good and we have moments where we need to improve,” Collins said. “We need to continue to get a little bit better every time we come out here so that we can play a complete match where every guy is locked in the entire day.”

The Ospreys dropped to 1-9, while FAU improved to 1-4. UNF faces a quick turnaround, so it will stay at home to host Kennesaw State on Friday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Softball sweeps day two of the River City Leadoff
Ozfestival headliner announcement on the UNF Student Life Instagram.
UNF spends $320,000 on OzFest performers Lil Yachty and Wale
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG releases 2025-2026 Activity and Service fee budget
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump's 3rd week saw more executive orders, a trade war that wasn't and a Mideast jolt
UNF library showcases Blind Date With A Book event.
All the Valentine’s events for students this week
Some of the members of For a Black Girl, courtesy of DJ Washington.
For a Black Girl celebrates Black History Month with community events and empowerment
More in Tennis
UNF and Troy await doubles designations before Saturday's match.
UNF Men’s Tennis shows grit, takes down Troy in home opener
UNF's Beach Volleyball team celebrated its first program win in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championships against the No. 17 Chattanooga.
UNF Men’s Tennis, Beach Volleyball win ASUN titles and make postseason play
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
An overhead view of the Florida tennis complex.
Women’s tennis takes on Gators in NCAA tournament
Players pose for photo after winning ASUN Championship
Women’s tennis takes ASUN title from in-state rival
ALL THINGS OSPREY
All Things Osprey: Women’s golf rallies to win ASUN championship
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.