Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)
Photo by Alexis Molinaro
Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca

UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
April 10, 2024

University of North Florida Student Body President John Grosso, Director of Athletics Nick Morrow and President Moez Limayem all appeared at the UNF Tennis Complex Tuesday afternoon to unveil a series of upgrades to the complex and courts.

The renovations were part of a collaboration between Athletics and Student Government. Some of the upgrades include 10 resurfaced tennis courts, four new courts for pickleball, new LED lighting and replaced fencing on the lower four courts.

“The latest investment and collaboration with student government will not only impact UNF tennis but the entire campus community,” said Nick Morrow in a statement to athletics.

University of North Florida President Moez Limayem speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new tennis and pickleball courts. (Jacob Justice)

With the completion of these renovations, the lower four courts will be opened to the campus community. Athletics said the courts’ potential uses include recreational play, club sports and intramurals, among other events.

Changes to the competition courts were also made, including the newly installed PlaySight system, which will allow games to be live-streamed. Each competition court has also received an individual scoreboard and a permanent sound system.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, media, fans and UNF tennis players alike were welcomed to the lower four courts. Grosso, Morrow and Limayem spoke before the ceremony.

Afterward, spectators were welcomed to join UNF tennis athletes and alumni for pickleball lessons and recreational play on the lower courts.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

