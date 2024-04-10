UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony

University of North Florida Student Body President John Grosso, Director of Athletics Nick Morrow and President Moez Limayem all appeared at the UNF Tennis Complex Tuesday afternoon to unveil a series of upgrades to the complex and courts.

The renovations were part of a collaboration between Athletics and Student Government. Some of the upgrades include 10 resurfaced tennis courts, four new courts for pickleball, new LED lighting and replaced fencing on the lower four courts.

“The latest investment and collaboration with student government will not only impact UNF tennis but the entire campus community,” said Nick Morrow in a statement to athletics.

With the completion of these renovations, the lower four courts will be opened to the campus community. Athletics said the courts’ potential uses include recreational play, club sports and intramurals, among other events.

Changes to the competition courts were also made, including the newly installed PlaySight system, which will allow games to be live-streamed. Each competition court has also received an individual scoreboard and a permanent sound system.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, media, fans and UNF tennis players alike were welcomed to the lower four courts. Grosso, Morrow and Limayem spoke before the ceremony.

Afterward, spectators were welcomed to join UNF tennis athletes and alumni for pickleball lessons and recreational play on the lower courts.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].