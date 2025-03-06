UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

One-Stop’s new location, new virtual queue system

Savanna Stillwagner, News EditorMarch 6, 2025
Miguel Hernandez
UNF One-Stop’s new location at Building 10 on UNF Campus.

The University of North Florida One-Stop Student Services recently moved to a new location after four years of waiting, according to One-Stop Director Brett Butler. 

Butler said the office has been waiting for a move since he started in his position in 2020. Now, since February 13, the campus service is located in Building 10, Suite 1400. Now the office is more accessible to students compared to its previous location in Hicks Hall. One-Stop has also changed its virtual queue line system and kiosk to be more efficient for visitors. 

20250227_165324[1] (1)
Miguel Hernandez
UNF One-Stop's new location in Building 10.

WaitWell is a new system for students to join the queue line at One-Stop. The key differences include the following:

 

  • iPad kiosk check-in
  • Zoom appointments
  • Texting during wait for appointment

 

Students are still able to join the queue list from their phone or computer by following this link or dropping by in person. Butler said the new Zoom feature has been a helpful addition.

“It’s seamless for us,” Butler said. “We’ve already seen students using [the Zoom feature] and it’s been a great experience.”

In addition to the new system features, the new office has seen an increase in student faces on a daily basis. 

“I think all of that just makes staff feel more included and more like the heartbeat of the university and not only just seeing students seasonally,” Butler said. 

Butler also said the location has helped prospective students too. On UNF tours, students can actually visit One-Stop and therefore, learn more about the services it provides. 

“They didn’t normally take students over to Hicks Hall as part of a tour,” Butler said. “Now, when prospective students are getting a tour, they can walk by Building 10 and [tour guides] can say, ‘Oh that’s where One-Stop is. Let me tell you more about One-Stop.’”

Butler said there was always a “student desire” for One-Stop to be closer to the heart of campus. Heloisa Lemos, a UNF biology student, agrees.

“I honestly like it a lot better,” said Lemos regarding the location. “The only thing for me [about the old location] was driving there.”

Lemos also said the kiosk check-in was easy to use. 

To use One-Stops services, or to join their line, visit their webpage

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Savanna Stillwagner
Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
Savanna Stillwagner is a senior studying journalism at the University of North Florida. Savanna joined Spinnaker as its news editor in the fall of 2024.