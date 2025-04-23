UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment ReporterApril 22, 2025
Sasha Koresh
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.

In an email sent to students and faculty last week, the University of North Florida released a proposal to raise student housing rental rates, set to take effect in Fall 2025. 

The proposed changes will be presented to the UNF Board of Trustees during a virtual meeting on May 16 at 10 a.m. The fee change notice cites inflation, rising operating costs, and new debt related to the upcoming Honors residence hall as reasons for the increase. Housing and Residence Life is requesting a 5.75% increase for Fall 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026. 

According to the notice, the collected fees will fund current and projected increases in expenses and support UNF’s strategic plan. It also states that housing rates remained unchanged between 2015 and 2023, despite rising costs during that period. 

Additionally, the additional revenue will help offset those accumulated costs, according to the notice. The notice states that the increases are needed to pay UNF’s debt service, stay in compliance with bond restrictions and will allow for necessary repairs and maintenance on facilities.

The notice also states that, although the increases are significant for one year, they are long overdue. It goes on to state that UNF will still have one of the most affordable offerings in the State University System.  According to a price breakdown included in the notice, UNF rental housing rates are the third-most affordable of the public universities, after University of Central Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University. 

Emma Lamonica, a freshman at UNF, said the proposed increase is frustrating, because she feels on-campus living already costs a lot. She said an increase would greatly affect her budget and make her consider moving off campus and commuting instead. She said students weren’t adequately informed, as she wasn’t aware of the proposed increase. 

“The university should prioritize the students who live on campus and have more conversations with them and how it may affect them,” said Lamonica. 

Kaitlyn Maitret, a sophomore at UNF, said the proposed increase is not fair to students. She said that she lives 4.5 hours away and that the increase might make her leave UNF and move back home for more affordable housing.  

“It’s not fair because living off campus is so expensive. There aren’t many options,” said Maitret. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

