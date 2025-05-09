UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Campus-wide phone outage on Friday, various lines affected

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor May 9, 2025
Phone services at the University of North Florida have been restored as of 5:18 p.m. Friday, according to ITS. Users still experiencing issues are advised to restart their devices or contact the ITS Help Desk.

The University of North Florida’s Information Technology Services (ITS) is investigating a campus-wide phone outage affecting various phone lines, according to a university-wide email sent at 9:44 a.m. Friday.

ITS said the issue is causing unexpected disconnections and may impact students, faculty and staff. The department is working to resolve the problem and will send a follow-up notification once services are restored.

In the meantime, the university urges anyone experiencing an emergency to call 911 using a personal mobile device.

More information about the outage is available through ITS.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.