Campus-wide phone outage on Friday, various lines affected

The University of North Florida’s Information Technology Services (ITS) is investigating a campus-wide phone outage affecting various phone lines, according to a university-wide email sent at 9:44 a.m. Friday.

ITS said the issue is causing unexpected disconnections and may impact students, faculty and staff. The department is working to resolve the problem and will send a follow-up notification once services are restored.

In the meantime, the university urges anyone experiencing an emergency to call 911 using a personal mobile device.

More information about the outage is available through ITS.

