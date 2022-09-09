A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.

Hope’s Closet not only sells clothes, but they have jewelry, purses, furniture, and home decor for sale too. Some may find this store a bit pricey for a thrift store, but most of their garments are good quality. The store also helps fund community programs as a retail ministry of The Church of Eleven22.

14286 Beach Blvd STE 44, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

This thrift store will actually buy your unwanted clothes! The only catch is that they only buy certain brands that sell well at their stores. Their clothes have really good prices, and they have a pretty wide selection and a variety of styles to choose from. They usually have pretty well-known brands in stock. There are only three Plato’s Closets in Jacksonville; the one closest to UNF is in the Regency Square Mall.

9400 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

5 Points Vintage is filled with jewelry and trinkets. They have more antique items than clothes but have tons of jewelry options. The store is shelved with books, ceramics, vases, dishware, decorations, and even some Playboy magazines. The clothes this place sells are unique and would definitely be a nice vintage piece to add to your wardrobe.

1046 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Throw it Back On is a vintage clothing store in the Riverside area of Jacksonville. It’s a colorful nook with some unique pieces in stock, not to mention its abundance of graphic tees. If vintage street style is your thing, then this is the place to go. The interior of the store is also very creative and artistic.

877 Stockton St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

The Thrift Store is, well, a huge thrift store. They have daily sales on their humongous inventory, and the interior of the store is very organized. They claim to have “thousands” of items arriving each day, so you’re bound to find something you like. They have daily 50% off specials, except on Wednesday which is Senior Citizens Day when shoppers 55 and older get 50% off.

3851 Emerson St #14, Jacksonville, FL 32207

As one of the most popular thrift stores in the country, a guide to thrifting wouldn’t be complete without mentioning this store. Goodwill is well known for its good deals and extensive inventory. You can pretty much find anything here including furniture, books, clothes, home decorations, toys, bags, electronics, cookware, DVDs, and more. And if the clothes aren’t cheap enough, participating Goodwills also has a deal in which a certain color tag on clothing is discounted for that day.

11160 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Salvation Army is a true classic that everyone has probably heard of. Much like Goodwill, Salvation Army has a lot to offer: Furniture, clothes, decor, the whole deal. If that hasn’t hooked you, maybe this will: Every Wednesday, everything in the store is 50% off! Big stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army always have such a big inventory to choose from which provides lots of options for customers at an affordable price.

10940 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Spinnaker also asked Ospreys on Instagram where they like to thrift:

“Throw it back on,” “Hope’s Closet,” and “Plato’s Closet” were a few they mentioned.

Keep in mind that this is only a sprinkle of Jacksonville’s many second-hand outlet options. There are also online options such as Depop, Macari, eBay, and Grailed which can sometimes have more options. One of the perks of buying items online is that you can buy them from anywhere at any time. And since most items are from individual sellers, you can feel free to haggle for deals and lower prices.

Second-hand shopping is also a great eco-friendly way to shop, as fast fashion is the third leading industry in the amount of pollution they emit after food and construction, according to Earth.org. The industry created 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, 1.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is more than the aviation industry combined.

Fast fashion is cheap clothes made fast and mass-produced by retailers in response to the latest trends. It contributes to about 20% of wastewater, according to BBC News.

“The UN estimates that a single pair of jeans requires a kilogram of cotton,” BBC News reported. “And because cotton tends to be grown in dry environments, producing this kilo requires about 7,500–10,000 liters of water. That’s about 10 years’ worth of drinking water for one person.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of fast fashion’s impact on climate change.

So, with that in mind, why not pop into a thrift store? Some may not like the idea of wearing clothes someone else was wearing, but that’s why it’s highly recommended to wash clothes after buying from or before donating to second-hand stores.

By thrifting, you’re essentially recycling or rather, reusing. Who knows, you may get lucky and find something brand new for half the price. Either way, whether you like vintage, streetwear, or a simple casual look, the perfect fit may be waiting at your local Goodwill. Happy hunting!

