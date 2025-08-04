UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Police still working to arrest suspect in Petway Hall burglary who reportedly stole professor’s wallet

Sasha Koresh and Madelyn Schneider | Aug 4, 2025
The suspect involved in the July 24 Petway Hall burglary (Courtesy of UNFPD).

Police are still working to arrest the Petway Hall burglary suspect who allegedly entered a professor’s office and stole a wallet on July 24, according to a university police report.

On Monday, UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy confirmed in an email that the suspect has been identified and said the UNF Police Department is still working with the State Attorney’s Office to take him into custody.

“It is an ongoing investigation,” Mackesy said in the email. “We are working with the SAO now. No further information to follow at this time.”

According to a new police report detailing the burglary, the professor left their office in Petway Hall without closing the door, and when they returned around 20 minutes later, they noticed that their wallet with multiple credit cards was missing. Soon after, the professor reported the incident to UNF police. 

The professor told police that an attempted purchase was made at Dollar General using one of their credit cards before it was declined, according to the report. The report also noted that Petway Hall was unlocked and open to the public during the time of the burglary.  

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area but found no clear evidence of the theft. However, between 3:47 and 3:49 p.m., a tall, thin man wearing a blue baggy shirt, green Minecraft backpack, and white sneakers was seen near the office, going up to the third floor and back down. The video did not show him with the wallet in his possession, according to the report, but on July 29 UNFPD released a photo of the suspect, which can be viewed above or at this page

UNFPD is asking students, faculty and staff to be on the lookout, according to a campuswide alert sent Tuesday afternoon.

About the Contributors
Sasha Koresh
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
