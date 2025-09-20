SG committees approve new senator appointments, numerous travel requests, special requests

Two of Student Government’s committees met on Sep. 19 to approve four new senators and hear multiple travel and special requests.

Following multiple confirmations to SG’s Executive Branch last Friday, the Rules and Oversight Committee approved four students to be appointed to the SG Senate. The Budget and Allocations Committee approved two travel requests and one special request.

Rules and Oversight Committee meeting

The R&O committee voted on the appointment of four students to the SG Senate with each student receiving a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal. Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall read them aloud during the meeting. Listed below are the names of each student and their year.

Valerie Cruz, Freshman

Amenda Idumwonyi, Sophomore

Junior Rodriguez-Perez, Freshman

Brock Varzaly, Junior

All students were unanimously approved by the committee. The students will be subject to a final confirmation by the SG Senate at their next meeting on Friday, Sep. 26.

During this meeting, the R&O committee also approved minor clarifications to Title II: Parliamentary Authority, including a change in the bill’s sponsor from previously elected University and Student Affairs committee Chair Morgan Cutler to Sen. Winter Slaughter.

Budget and Allocations Committee meeting

During the B&A committee meeting, the committee heard a special request from Swoop Troupe Theatre Club and two travel requests from the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Society of Physics Students.

Swoop Troupe requested $2,135.52 to help fund a storage unit to store their sets safely off campus. The B&A committee unanimously approved Swoop Troupe’s special request.

Last October, the student Senate approved Swoop Troupe’s request for funding for their storage unit.

The SHPE requested $2,000 for 16 students to attend the 2025 SHPE National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The committee unanimously approved the SHPE’s travel request.

Last September, the SHPE was also approved for funding to attend the 2024 SHPE National Convention in California.

The Society of Physics Students requested $1,000 to cover the registration fee and flights for two students to attend the 2025 Physics and Astronomy Congress in Denver, Colorado.

Following the committee’s approval of all requests, the travel request budget will stand at $39,860.74. The special request budget will now stand at $82,864.48.

Up Next

The University and Student Affairs Committee did not meet this week.

The SG Senate will meet Friday, Sep. 26, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

