UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
Categories:

SG committees approve new senator appointments, numerous travel requests, special requests

A recap of the September 19, 2025 Student Government committee meetings
Mindy McLarty and RJ Kinard | 12:36 pm
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

Two of Student Government’s committees met on Sep. 19 to approve four new senators and hear multiple travel and special requests.

Following multiple confirmations to SG’s Executive Branch last Friday, the Rules and Oversight Committee approved four students to be appointed to the SG Senate. The Budget and Allocations Committee approved two travel requests and one special request.

Rules and Oversight Committee meeting

The R&O committee voted on the appointment of four students to the SG Senate with each student receiving a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal. Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall read them aloud during the meeting. Listed below are the names of each student and their year.

  • Valerie Cruz, Freshman
  • Amenda Idumwonyi, Sophomore
  • Junior Rodriguez-Perez, Freshman
  • Brock Varzaly, Junior

All students were unanimously approved by the committee. The students will be subject to a final confirmation by the SG Senate at their next meeting on Friday, Sep. 26.

During this meeting, the R&O committee also approved minor clarifications to Title II: Parliamentary Authority, including a change in the bill’s sponsor from previously elected University and Student Affairs committee Chair Morgan Cutler to Sen. Winter Slaughter.

Budget and Allocations Committee meeting

During the B&A committee meeting, the committee heard a special request from Swoop Troupe Theatre Club and two travel requests from the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Society of Physics Students.

Swoop Troupe requested $2,135.52 to help fund a storage unit to store their sets safely off campus. The B&A committee unanimously approved Swoop Troupe’s special request.

Last October, the student Senate approved Swoop Troupe’s request for funding for their storage unit.

The SHPE requested $2,000 for 16 students to attend the 2025 SHPE National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The committee unanimously approved the SHPE’s travel request.

Last September, the SHPE was also approved for funding to attend the 2024 SHPE National Convention in California.

The Society of Physics Students requested $1,000 to cover the registration fee and flights for two students to attend the 2025 Physics and Astronomy Congress in Denver, Colorado.

Following the committee’s approval of all requests, the travel request budget will stand at $39,860.74. The special request budget will now stand at $82,864.48.

Up Next

The University and Student Affairs Committee did not meet this week. 

The SG Senate will meet Friday, Sep. 26, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
In its ASUN opener, UNF women's soccer defeated West Georgia 3-0 on Sept. 18 at Hodges Stadium.
Faulconer reaches 50 wins, Fekany secures brace in Ospreys’ ASUN opener shutout over West Georgia
UNF men's soccer took down South Carolina on the road in shutout fashion, the school's first win over the Gamecocks in program history.
Ospreys defeat South Carolina for the first time in program history
Osprey Ridge, the newest addition to UNF's on-campus dorm options, was open to students for Fall 2025 move-in.
Leftover funds from Osprey Ridge dorm construction to support new amenities for students
A contestant answers an announcer's question at the performative male contest
Jorts and matcha lattes take over UNF Green for ‘performative male’ contest
More in News
UNF students working with the Institute of Environmental Research and Education, Photo courtesy of UNF
UNF receives over $1M endowment to support Institute of Environmental Research and Education
Student Body Vice President Vevvy Summerall reading a letter of recommendation from Student Body President Amelia Dyal to Kiley Moale, nominee for attorney general
Student Senate finalizes appointments in Student Government leadership
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at the 2025 Convocation ceremony at UNF Arena
UNF president condemns violence, calls for civil discourse at 2025 Convocation ceremony
Osprey Connector shuttle bus driving on UNF Drive
Osprey Connecter campus shuttle to offer Saturday service
More in Student Government
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG committees approve appointments, funding requests, September Osprey Voice topic
The Andrew A. Robinson Theater, Bldg. 14A, where the UNF Student Government will host Osprey Feud this evening.
UNF SG to host new ‘Osprey Feud’ event in place of comedy show
A yellow leopard mascot stands on a football field, pointing to fans in the stadium.
UNF Student Government to sell Jaguars season tickets on campus
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF Student Government announces Fall 2025 meeting schedule
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.