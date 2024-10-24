UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Swoopocalypse 2024
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Swoopocalypse 2024
Categories:

Oct. 18 SG Senate meeting recap – senator removals, Swoop Troupe funding, Chief Justice on leave

Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
October 23, 2024

At the Oct. 18 UNF Student Government Senate meeting, four senators have been removed from the Senate following their absences at appeal hearings, Swoop Troupe was granted funding in a unanimous vote and UNF SG Chief Justice Ali Sartawi is going on leave. 

Senator absences

Four senators have been removed from the SG Senate due to their failure to appear at their absence appeal hearings. 

Senators Kate Ferguson, Erin Flowe, Sophie Carollo and Jessica Till have now lost their seats.

When a senator has too many absences, they receive absence points. The Student Government gives senators the opportunity to earn back their absence points through volunteering at SG events. When senators don’t earn back absence points or continuously miss meetings, SG holds absence appeal hearings. Ferguson, Flowe and Till did not attend their absence appeal hearings, meaning they were dismissed from the Senate.

Senate President Audrey McGrath stressed the importance of senator attendance at the meeting. 

Swoop Troupe funding

The SG Senate passed a bill allowing Swoup Troupe to receive $2,937.35 to cover their storage unit for the year in a 16-0 vote. 

The Budget and Allocations Committee originally passed this bill to the Senate in a 4-0 vote during their Oct. 4 meeting.

During the B&A meeting, Sen. Liz Kramer, current Sergeant at Arms of the SG Senate, did advise Swoop Troupe to try funding the storage unit themselves in future years so more money can “go to the students,” she said.

At the Senate meeting, Kramer reiterated her statement during the bill’s discussion.

Following Kramer’s comments, Sen. Bonilla Villalobos stated that SG is exactly where RSOs should come if they need or want funding.

“I feel like it’s very valid for them to come to us to be able to fund this,” Villalobos said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Swoop Troupe Director Anvar Gashimov and Treasurer Gianna Patrick presenting during the senate meeting. (Mindy McLarty)

Chief Justice Sartawi on leave

Sartawi will be on leave from Oct. 20 until the end of November. Sartawi is going home to Jordan to visit family. 

Sartawi said in his absence, Deputy Chief Justice Ann Bordin will be in his place. 

At the next Rules and Oversight Committee meeting, an eighth associate justice may be approved by the committee. 

If approved, they will have to be approved by the Senate at the next meeting held on Nov. 1, according to the Student Government website

Up next: committee meetings

The next committee meetings are set to take place this Friday, Oct. 25.

  • Rules and Oversight Committee: Oct. 25, 10 a.m.
  • Budget and Allocations Committee: Oct. 25, noon
  • University and Student Affairs Committee: Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF SG)
Student Government releases unofficial fall 2024 election results
A red lifeguard chair stands on a beach as surfers and swimmers ride waves next to the newly constructed Jacksonville Beach pier
OPINION: Ocean safety needs to be a priority
The UNF Chamber Singers stand and sing in an arc shape in their black uniforms and blue scarves at the UNF Recital Hall
UNF Chamber Singers host preview concert ahead of Orlando performance
Supporters of Democrat Terry McAuliffe watch vote reports at an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
AP: Want to follow election results like a pro? Here's what to watch in key states
Women’s Soccer secures ASUN playoff spot with a clean sheet against Bellarmine
Women’s Soccer secures ASUN playoff spot with a clean sheet against Bellarmine
Amy Burkhardt
Burkhardt and Antar’s ‘strong connection’ look to lead UNF volleyball
More in News
Trustees sit at around the table for their quarterly meeting at UNF Mednexus on Sept. 30, 2024.
BOT approves freedom of expression amendments, grants Limayem $100,000 bonus and raise
Image credit: UNF
UNF professors, guitarists to be honored in upcoming concert
A University Police Department squad car arrived at the Student Union minutes after the fire alarm went off.
Police Beat: Ogler on Osprey Connector, bicycle and electric scooter thefts  
Panelists (pictured left to right): Nicholas Seabrook, Justin Sorrell and Adrienne Lerner.
How 'just' are Supreme Court justices?: Experts from UNF examine judicial ethics at panel event
SG announces fall mid-term elections uncontested, cancels voting process
SG announces fall mid-term elections uncontested, cancels voting process
Skaters use Riverside Skate Park located on Park Street.
UNF students share their thoughts on now-open Artist Walk Skate Park
More in Student Government
The Student Senate Seal Photo by Spinnaker Media
Oct. 4 SG committee meetings recap– travel and special requests, students call for better on-campus parking
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
SG Senate meeting schedule update
Treasurer Benjamin Smith and Attorney General Anthony Balsamo attended the USA committee meeting.
Sept. 20 SG Committee meetings recap–Senator absences, travel request, Helene postpones next meeting
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
The SG scholarship deadline is this Monday. Here's what to know
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
B&A Committee alters and passes Title VIII amendments
B&A Committee alters and passes Title VIII amendments
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and currently serves as Spinnaker's government reporter. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.