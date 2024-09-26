Sept. 20 SG Committee meetings recap–Senator absences, travel request, Helene postpones next meeting

Student Government’s committees met on Sept. 20 to approve a new travel request and announce possible senator reappointments and the September Osprey Voice survey.

Budget and Allocations Committee meeting

The BAC voted Friday to approve a travel request for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers to attend the SHPE National Convention in Anaheim, California.

The SHPE requested $2,000 in travel fees. The committee chairs unanimously voted to award the funds to the group. According to the B&A meeting minutes, the Travel Request Index now stands at $43,000.

The SHPE’s president, Paula Rivera, spoke during the meeting. Rivera advocated for the club’s funding and informed the committee of the club’s success at past National Conventions.

“Receiving that financial support will allow us to take more students and allow us to get more opportunities,” said Rivera.

Eighteen students from the SHPE will attend the National Convention, which takes place Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Rules and Oversight Committee meeting

Five student Senate seats may be up for reappointment due to their absences at previous meetings.

Senators Kate Ferguson, Erin Flowe, Sophie Carollo, Jessica Till and Simon Mudd must attend appeal hearings.

The appeal hearing for these seats was originally scheduled during the Senate meeting on Sept. 27, but will now occur sometime next week due to the University’s closure.

University of Student Affairs Committee meeting

The first Osprey Voice survey of the semester is currently live. Students can access the survey here.

The USA committee also discussed its involvement in Mental Health Awareness Week. Their programming will be Nov. 12 through Nov. 15.

Up next: Senate and committee meetings

Due to UNF’s closure in anticipation of Hurricane Helene, SG’s next Senate meeting was postponed to sometime next week. SG has yet to announce the new meeting time.

The next committee meetings are still set to take place at their original times on Oct. 4.

Rules and Oversight Committee: Oct. 4, 10 a.m.

Budget and Allocations Committee: Oct. 4, noon

University and Student Affairs Committee: Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

Spinnaker contacted SG to clarify when the postponed Senate meeting will occur and whether it will affect the Oct. 4 committee meetings. If Spinnaker receives a response, it will post an update.

Spinnaker’s ongoing coverage of Tropical Storm Helene can be found here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.