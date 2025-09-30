UNF president announces he is sole finalist in USF presidential search

University of North Florida President Limayem is the sole finalist for the presidential position at University of South Florida, according to a university spokesperson on Tuesday.

In a university-wide email, Limayem wrote,“There will be news shortly, but I want you, the Osprey community, to hear it from me. I have been informed that I am the sole finalist for the position of president at the University of South Florida. The selection process is currently underway and may take several months.”

According to the university spokesperson, there is not information available yet about possible UNF presidential candidates or the possibility of an interim leader. The presidential decision process for USF would still have to go before the Board of Governors before anything is finalized. The spokesperson said the president will be working until the BOG confirms.

The Florida BOG cancelled its October meeting and moved its November meeting to take place at USF.

“While this presidential selection news is significant, I continue to cherish every moment at UNF. Working alongside our exceptional faculty and staff, and witnessing our students’ growth, is incredibly fulfilling,” Limayem said in the email.

In an email to the USF community, Chair of the USF presidential search committee Mike Griffin wrote the following:

“Dear USF community, On behalf of the presidential search committee, I am proud to announce that Dr. Moez Limayem has been recommended as the sole finalist for the Board of Trustees to consider as the ninth president in University of South Florida history. Moez, who currently serves as president of the University of North Florida, is an accomplished, energetic and passionate higher education leader with deep ties to USF and the Tampa Bay region. Many of you know him from the 10 years he spent as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF prior to becoming UNF’s president in 2022. Our committee conducted a thorough process that included reviewing an outstanding group of highly qualified candidates from across the nation before deciding that Moez is the best choice for USF. He brings a strong track record of presidential success in Florida in his current role, and we’ve experienced the impact of his leadership firsthand when he was at USF. We are confident that Moez is the right person to build on our momentum and lead us to even greater success in our university’s next chapter. You can read more about him here. Moez will soon visit USF for public forums with the university community. A schedule will be announced in the coming days. Our presidential search committee process followed state law and Florida Board of Governors’ regulation to include stakeholder input; the development of a position profile; marketing of the position; identifying and screening the most qualified candidates; and then recommending a finalist to the Board of Trustees for consideration. The USF Board of Trustees will select the university president, whose appointment is then subject to confirmation by the BOG. I want to thank every member of our university community who has contributed to this process. Your input and engagement elevated our search. We will provide you with additional updates as we move forward.”

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.