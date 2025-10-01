UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Fall 2025 Student Government elections: What students should know

RJ Kinard and Mindy McLarty | Oct 1, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

With midterms underway, October is a busy month for students at the University of North Florida. For newly elected Supervisor of Elections Asvidhi Ladumor, the semester is especially jam-packed as she prepares for the Fall 2025 student government election. 

UNF Student Government holds elections twice a year: once during the fall semester and again in the spring semester. 

In the fall, 20 Senate seats are up for election. In the spring, the student body elects a president and vice president, in addition to 20 new senators, according to the UNF Student Government website.

Ladumor said the office is actively tabling at Market Days and approving DOIs from prospective senatorial candidates for voting this fall, which will take place Oct. 21–22

SG’s Office of Elections is no longer accepting candidate DOIs for Fall Senate seats as of Tuesday evening. According to Ladumor, a submitted DOI form serves as a student’s intention to run for the Senate either as a member of a political party on campus or as an independent candidate.

Asvidhi Ladumor, student government supervisor of elections, smiles, wearing a dark red blouse and her hair down.
Asvidhi Ladumor is the UNF student government supervisor of elections. (Courtesy of UNF SG)

According to the Office of Elections’ policy and procedures, the ballot must be made publicly available five business days before the election. “At this juncture, the Office of Elections is unable to disclose potential candidates,” Ladumor said in a written statement. 

In last year’s fall election, fewer than 20 eligible candidates were running for senator seats, so SG cancelled the voting process entirely. The SG election code allows unopposed candidates to be declared winners by acclamation.

Ladumor did not comment on the likelihood of this occurring for the Fall 2025 election.

The election for the Fall 2025 Senate seats is currently scheduled for Oct. 21–22. Voting will be available online and in-person, according to the elections supervisor.

Students will be able to meet candidates running this fall on Oct. 15 at the student union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ladumor said she wants to see more students participate in the voting process this year. 

“I just want people to come out and vote,” Ladumor said.

When are the mandatory candidacy meetings?

To run in the SG election, students must attend one mandatory candidacy meeting. 

Mandatory candidacy meetings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 9. Attendance at one of these meetings is required to remain eligible to run in the election, according to Ladumor.

When can students meet the candidates?

The Candidate Meet and Greet will take place during Market Days on Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the Student Union Plaza.

When will voting take place?

Voting will take place both on campus and online from Tuesday, Oct. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 22. In-person voting will be in the Osprey Plaza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. 

Online voting will be conducted through the Perch Portal during the same time frame. Unofficial election results will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

When will the results be finalized?

The Senate will validate election results on Friday, Nov. 7, followed by the installation of elected senators on Friday, Nov. 14, during its regular meeting in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200) at noon.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard
RJ Kinard is Spinnaker’s government reporter covering  student government, the UNF Board of Trustees and the Florida Board of Governors. RJ is in his second year at UNF studying criminal justice and English.
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.