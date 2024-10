In an email sent to Spinnaker on Oct. 15, the UNF Student Government has shared that there will be “no active elections” for the candidates in the upcoming Senate election.

According to the email, Kiley Moale, SG’s Supervisor of Elections, explained that the decision was made “due to the election being uncontested.”

Elections for the open Senate seats this election cycle were set to occur on Oct. 22 and 23.