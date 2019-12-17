Ready for that report card?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Grades are available for view this Friday through MyWings.

If you’re looking for validation in all of your academic efforts, first login to MyWings and get past the two-factor authentication step. Then find the Student Records tile. From there, click on Academic Records.

Finally, click on Grades.

This will open a separate window that allows you to select the term and view your grades for that term.

