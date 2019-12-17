Ready for that report card?
December 17, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Grades are available for view this Friday through MyWings.
If you’re looking for validation in all of your academic efforts, first login to MyWings and get past the two-factor authentication step. Then find the Student Records tile. From there, click on Academic Records.
Finally, click on Grades.
This will open a separate window that allows you to select the term and view your grades for that term.
—
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.