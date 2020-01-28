“The Office! A Musical Parody” is coming to theatres near you.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin…” Read “The Office! A Musical Parody” website.

If you’re a fan of The Office and musicals, you might be interested in “The Office! A Musical Parody.”

The musical is charming, according to an article published by Mashable.

“The world’s most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.” The article stated.

“The Office! A Musical Parody” is on their national tour and they’re coming to Jax on March 1, 2020. You can buy tickets and get more info here.

