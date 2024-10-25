UNF jazz band opens for US Air Force Falconaires concert in Jacksonville Beach

The U.S. Air Force Falconaires Jazz Ensemble filled the seats and the audience’s ears with jazz, patriotic music, and arrangements composed by their own members at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach on Tuesday night, Oct 22.

After the University of North Florida’s top jazz ensemble opened the concert, an honor guard presented the American flag and Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson of the Falconaires sang the national anthem. Pieces included classic jazz charts, an adaptation of a popular song by the band Queen, several arrangements from the members themselves, and “My Country Tis of Thee” before which the the veterans were honored for their service.

Between songs, Master Sergeant Jaime Parker introduced the band. Several Jacksonville natives and two UNF graduates played in the band. Senior Master Sergeant and percussionist Timothy Stombaugh earned his Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies in 1999. Technical Sergeant and saxophonist Richard Garcia graduated from UNF with the same degree in 2013.

After introducing the Falconaire’s album which they will begin recording after finishing their tour, Richardson revealed a bit about the selection process. She said Falconaires are “expected to be not only proficient, but excellent,” in several music genres aside from jazz including pop, rock, country, and classical.

Parker spoke on the recent devastation hurricanes Helene and Milton have brought to the country’s Southeast region. He said citizens can rest assured that “the Air Force is steadfast in its mission to protect our nation, regardless of natural disasters.”

Parker also thanked Jacksonville for the exemplary cadets sent to the Air Force Academy and listed several achievements of cadets and former cadets of the academy.

